Chinese input likely as Mercedes-Benz teases more of next CLA

Debuting in 2025, the CLA will be offered as either an EV, or with a hybridised combustion engine reportedly co-developed with Renault and Geely.

CLA will become the template for Mercedes-Benz’ next generation of small models. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has further teased the all-new second generation CLA by divulging select mechanical details confirming the presence of both electric and hybrid propulsion.

Shown in camouflaged production form at the Festival d’Hyères fashion and photography show in France last month, the CLA will become the first model to ride on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform developed to accommodate both full electrification and hybrid powertrains instead of the former as previously alleged.

“The modular platform allows for maximum flexibility. We can offer the CLA in both a state-of-the-art electric drivetrain version and a hybrid electrified combustion engine version,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said in a statement.

On track to incorporate more than a handful of styling traits from the CLA Concept unveiled at the Munich IAA last year, the production CLA will keep the sloping roof coupe-style design, but with what Mercedes-Benz calls “distinctive headlights” not available on any current product.

Seemingly set to replace not only the current generation, but also the A-Class Sedan, the interior will see the introduction of Benz’s latest MBUX operating system with artificial intelligence supposed to “enhances the car-driver relationship”.

Not seen during the initial teaser images in France, expectations are that the cabin design will derive certain details from the concept, which sported a minimalist design with a full width digital dashboard consisting of three displays in different sizes.

In terms of motivation, the still unspecified electric powerplant will be paired to a new two-speed transmission of a new design and therefore not carried over from the EQA or EQB.

The biggest uncovering though is the combustion engine which will feature mild-hybrid system and, according to carscoops.com, leverage off of Munich’s ongoing partnership with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

A joint venture that involves the 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engine used in the current A200, CLA 200, GLA 200, GLB 200 and C200, as well as the 1.5-litre turbodiesel in the respective 180d badged models, the new mill will displace 2.0-litres and produce 184kW/360Nm.

Going further, the report states that the unit won’t be built in Germany, but rather in China by Geely who not only has shares in Mercedes-Benz but also Renault.

“With the CLA, we are ushering in a new era at Mercedes‑Benz. We will substantially elevate every aspect of what our customers can expect from a Mercedes in this segment. And our [new] operating system will make it into the most intelligent car we’ve ever built,” Källenius’ statement concluded.

Despite a date of reveal still being unknown, expectations are that Mercedes-Benz will continue to release teasers before making an announcement early next year.

NOW READ: Concept Mercedes-Benz CLA debuts as preview of next small models