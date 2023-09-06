Concept Mercedes-Benz CLA debuts as preview of next small models

Based around a new 800-volt electric architecture, the CLA will eventually spawn a total of four models likely to also include the next GLA and GLB.

Shark nose frontal design said to pay homage to Mercedes-Benz’s from the ’50s and ’60s. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Identified earlier this year as one of the nameplates that will live beyond 2025, Mercedes-Benz has provided a radical preview of the next-generation CLA in the shape of the CLA Concept at the IAA in Munich.

Modern tribute to the past

Billed as a key model that won’t join the A-Class and B-Class in being scrapped before said year, the coupe-styled concept also previews the brand’s next generation of electric vehicles that won’t go under the EQ name from 2024.

Riding on 21-inch alloy wheels, the CLA Concept sports a design that harks back to past Mercedes-Benz models, most notably the LED headlights and expansive sealed lower grille reminiscent, from some angles, of the original SL.

Rounded rear seemingly takes inspiration from the last generation E-and-S-Class Coupes. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Resplendent with flush door handles, a U-shaped light bar running to above the wheel arches, and a lowered roofline similar to the now discontinued CLS, the CLA boasts an illuminated three-pointed star logo on the grille, illuminated strips and a curved rear facia not dissimilar to the previous generation S-Class and E-Class Coupes.

In line with its frontal appearance, Mercedes star has been incorporated into the light cluster design in the form of LEDs at the front and rear.

New EV platform

Debuting as the first model to ride on the new MMA or Mercedes Modular Architecture, the dedicated EV platform is said to be significantly lighter and more efficient than the MRA2 used by the A-Class due to being made out of recycled steel and aluminium.

Incorporating the latest Mercedes-Benz Electric Drive Unit, the 800-volt hardware supports fast charging up to 250 kW and, according to Mercedes-Benz, will have a range of 400 km after 15 minutes.

Seat materials have been out of renewable materials including amongst others, recycled plastic bottles. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Powered by a battery pack of unspecified size that supports bidirectional charging, i.e. feeding power back into the household grid when plugged in, the setup powers a 175 kW motor weighing 110 kg, mounted on the rear axle that drives the wheels through a two-speed transmission similar to what is used on the Porsche Taycan and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Although no power or torque figures were disclosed, the claimed range is 750 km. Mercedes-Benz also states that the platform can accommodate a secondary electric motor for an effective all-wheel-drive configuration.

Radical interior

Appearing more production-ready, the CLA Concept’s interior sports a distinct digital feel by featuring displays for the instrument cluster, infotainment system and on the passenger side in one complete dashboard unit.

Further equipped with bigger turbine-style air vents, the interior does without physical switchgear as most controls have either been integrated into the infotainment system or as touch-sensitive switches.

Minimalist interior sports three displays, a floating centre console and ambient lighting. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Making added use of ambient lighting that expands to the hub of the steering wheel and thin floating centre console, the CLA’s seats have been designed in a slimline fashion and trimmed in Nappa leather made from tanned coffee bean husks, chestnuts and recycled plastic bottles in the case of the purple fabric.

In addition, woven bamboo fibres have been used for the floor mats and vegan-friendly hardwearing silk textiles for the construction of the door pockets.

Finally, the CLA supports partial Level 2 autonomous driving due to being fitted with LiDAR Mercedes-Benz declined to disclose in full detail.

More models coming

Although still a concept, the CLA’s likely production entry in 2025 or 2026 is expected to result in the next generation CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and GLB that will all be renewed once the current iterations’ lifecycles run out.

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. The range will comprise a total of four new models – a four-door coupé, a shooting brake and two stunning SUVs – each with significantly elevated product substance,” Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said.

As such, expect more details to become apparent in 2024.

