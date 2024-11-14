Clavis makes way for Syros as Kia starts teasing newest SUV

Renamed newcomer will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos and go on sale in early 2025 in India with South African market availability unknown at present.

Teaser shows the Syros as having a distinct Tasman look about it. Image: Kia India YouTube page

Having been in relative obscurity since spy images emerged in January, Kia has released the first teaser depiction of the long awaited Clavis SUV, albeit under a new name.

‘S’ means SUV

Reportedly still set for unveiling before year-end as indicated at its official commissioning last year, the internally named AY step-up from the Sonet will now be called Syros as a means of distinguishing it from the Carens and Carnival MPVs.

Classified as an SUV, and therefore in line with the Sonet and Seltos as per its name now starting with an “S”, the five-seat Syros will breach India’s sub-four metre regulations and not compete with sister brand Hyundai’s Exter size-wise.

What to expect

In reporting on the name change, Autocar India states the Syros will have a more spacious interior than the Sonet as a result of its dimensional gains, with the main beneficiary being a boot capable of accommodating 400 litres with the rear seats up.

Syros name has been favoured above Clavis. Image: Kia India YouTube page

Teased via Kia India’s YouTube page, the Syros’ only key takeaway are stacked headlights and vertical LED daytime running light derived from, but not similar the Tasman bakkie, and an upright MPV-esque silhouette with prominent roof rails.

Inside, the interior design and layout could mirror that of the Sonet and include features such as the dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger and panoramic sunroof, surround-view camera system, standard six airbags and ambient lighting.

Up front

Up front, the range of powerplants will consist of petrol, mild-hybrid and electric propulsion, but no diesel owing to India’s strict BS6.2 emissions regulations.

As with the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros will be front-wheel-drive only and depending on the engine, have a choice of at least seven transmissions; a five-or-six-speed manual, the clutchless six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), a six-speed automatic, a seven-speed dual-clutch, a CVT and a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

Wait for 2025

On-track to go on-sale in India early next year despite being slated for unveiling this year, the Syros remains an unknown entity for the local market despite its development having been previously confirmed by Kia South Africa.

As such, expect more details to only emerge next year once the eventual reveal takes place.

