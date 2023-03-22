Five tips on keeping your car clean from top to bottom

Citizen Reporter

Getting out the sponge and bucket, hooking-up the hosepipe and turning the tap on to wash your car are aspects of vehicle ownership not everyone wants to endure.

While admittedly something that could be seen as a past-time “chore” given the presence of carwashes at petrol stations or as separate entities, “do-it-yourself” car washing is unlikely to go away soon as it doesn’t require the cost of fuel to travel to these facilities in order for the process to start.

Another long standing believe is that washing a car in the comfort of one’s own backyard amounts to a bonding exercise with children, or teaching them how to take care of something they too will one-day own.

As such, Motus Select has provided five tips aimed at not only keeping your car clean, but to preserve its appearance when it comes to selling time.

Start inside

Usually reserved for last rather than first, starting off with the interior needs to take preference before water enters the bucket.

“Vacuum the seats, carpets, and floor mats, and wipe down the dashboard, door panels, and other surfaces with a microfiber cloth and an all-purpose cleaner,” Motus advises.

Getting the stains out

One of the trickiest and most time consuming aspects of the interior, is the removal of stubborn or newly uncovered stains. As Motus points out, prevention instead of leaving should take immediate attention.

“To remove difficult stains, use a specialised cleaner or a mixture of baking soda and water”.

Don’t let the colour fade

The recommendation is that a well-known high quality car wash shampoo is used together with a micro-fibre cloth when cleaning the exterior.

The window “crisis”

Another aspect some struggle with, the correct way to clean windows involve a micro-fibre cloth and a glass cleaner developed for the task at hand rather than water and old pieces of newspaper.

No tyre trouble

Alloy wheels are big business in South Africa and something most owners take pride in when it comes to showing off their car.

The correct way to keep shining, therefore, involves a special alloy wheel cleaner and brush rather a cloth-and-bucket.

More information

“Your car is more than just a mode of transportation; it’s an extension of yourself. And just like anything else, it needs to be properly maintained and cleaned to keep it in top shape,” Motus concludes.

More information on Motus Select can be obtained by visiting the website, www.motusselect.co.za.

Compiled by Charl Bosch