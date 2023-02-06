Road trip off-road: Five ‘adventure’ tracks worth taking

Motoring Reporter

Off-roading, in the true sense as opposed to driving on a gravel road, is a big deal in South Africans no matter how you look at it.

Although the greater majority of SUVs with proper off-road capabilities are unlikely to, foolishly, never show their protentional on anything but crawling over a pavement, a fair percentage of buyers do use them for what they were intended do.

Just a big deal as the vehicle you end up buying are the accessories available. From lift-kits, nudge bars, heavy duty all-terrain tyres and snorkels, the 4×4 scene is big business and often prone to a “mine is better than yours mentality”.

Regardless of which side of the off-road track you found yourself i.e. a newbie or a veteran with years of experience, one thing that stands out, besides the choice of vehicle, is the desire to select the best route to go and play on.

While debates are bound to occur as to which 4×4 route is the best, all present are going to have a great time once low range is selected and the diff-lock, where required, is engaged.

In this regard, here are five routes within the confines of South Africa worth venturing on. Again, while not the necessarily the best in the country, a test for your 4×4 and skill behind the wheel can still be expected.

Sani Pass

The gateway to Lesotho and always running the risk of being tarred fully, the iconic and legendary Sani Pass ranks as one of the toughest 4×4 trails to negotiate.

A challenge that reaches its peak, literally, in winter when the Drakensberg becomes covered in snow, it remains the quintessential off-road route that rewards like no other once you arrive at the hotel stationed at the summit of the 45 km trek 2 865 m above sea level.

Difficulty rating: 2 to 4

Namaqua Eco Trail

While it’s name might sound anything but treacherous, at 600 km, the Namaqua Eco-Trail in the Northern Cape is the longest in South Africa and notorious being the gateway to the section known as Gamaskloof or by its nickname, Die Hel.

Despite being shorter than the Sani at 37 km, the narrow pass at the base of the Swartberg Mountains is notorious for being a challenge and unforgiving as you scale rocks, round hairpin bends and even ford the odd stream.

As with the Sani, it is a must but apart from requiring a committed driver, should not be attempted with a vehicle lacking low range.

Difficulty rating: 4 to 5

Baviaanskloof

Nestled in the heart of the citrus region of the Eastern Cape with Patensie being its gateway, the majestic and stunning route lies in the world heritage site that is Baviaanskloof Mega Reserve and stretches for 80 km all the way to Willowmore in the Langkloof.

While not on the same level of difficultly as Die Hel or Sani, care is still needed to avoid the drops into the ravine should you get it wrong.

Although certain sections are passable with a two-wheel-drive vehicle, four-wheel-drive is still recommended as washouts and river crossing are prominent, along with tricky sections that require all-paw traction.

Difficulty rating: 1 to 4

Hennops 4×4 Trail

A staple of off-roading in Gauteng, the Hennops Trail outside Pretoria is famous for not only being the proving ground for many 4×4 driving instruction courses, but also for its massive dongas, rocky outcrops and water crossings.

A test that can be tough to pass, but also rewarding, it additionally comes with incredible scenery and a thriving wildlife worthy very few will scoff at.

Difficulty rating: 4

Richtersveld 4×4 Trail

Just as famous as Sani and Die Hel, the Richtersveld trail in the arid Northern Cape desert on the border with Namibia presents yet another tough but worthwhile test for those willing to venture on to its 200 km.

Boiling hot, even in winter, it sports terrain varying from gravel to rock laded mini-passes, deep ditches and thick sand ready to trap those not in four-wheel-drive or low range.

Besides this, it also shows it’s best side during the flowering season in addition to being a haven for wildlife from antelope to reptile.

Difficulty rating: 2 to 4

Note: Four-wheel-drive difficulty grading classified as follows:

1: Easy: often a gravel road that doesn’t require four-wheel-drive

2: Easy to Moderate: Gravel road with some challenges where four-wheel-drive is a must

3: Moderate: Terrain requires a four-wheel-drive vehicle with low range

4: Difficult: Experienced drivers only in vehicles with at least one diff-lock

5: Extreme: Travelling with another vehicle is a must in addition to having recovery equipment and a vehicle capable withstanding expected harsh treatment.

Additional information from tracks4africa.co.za and 4wd-wc.co.za.