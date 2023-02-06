Family travels: Five road trip routes worth experiencing

Motoring Reporter

Despite the festive season having come and gone, waiting for December shouldn’t be the main determining factor when embarking on a road trip.

While it is common knowledge that South Africa boasts some of the most incredible scenery in the world, the starting point of where and when to go often rates as the biggest challenge no matter how logical it might seem.

With time still prevailing ahead of the Easter weekend, plus a number of long weekends coming up, The Citizen looks at a few worthwhile destinations to visit not requiring the capabilities of four-wheel-drive or even an SUV.

Garden Route

It comes as little surprise that a trek along the Garden Route is a must as it passes through some of the most picturesque towns the N2 has to offer.

Bloukrans Bridge between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape has become a signature part of the Garden Route. Image: iStock

From Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and Wilderness to George, Mossel Bay and ultimately Cape Town, the importance of the Garden Route cannot be underestimated, never mind its incredible beauty that befits its name.

R62

Sticking with the Eastern Cape becoming the Western Cape, the R62 serves as alternative to the N2 if coastal driving is not a requirement.

Route 62 through the Langkloof connects the Western Cape with the Eastern Cape. Image: iStock

Passing through the Langkloof and connecting the towns of Kareedouw and Joubertina in the Eastern Cape with the Little Karoo enclaves of Oudtshoorn, Calitzdorp and ultimately Wellington and Paarl, it is arguably even more breath-taking than the Garden Route as it encompasses the Swartberg mountains, the historic towns of Ceres and Montagu and the heart of the Cape Winelands.

Panorama Route

Perhaps the country’s most dramatic setting, the 193km R532 in Mpumalanga, otherwise known as the Panorama Route, takes in the stunning Three Rondavels that forms part of the Blyde River Canyon, the incredible God’s Window and along the way, the historic Royal Hotel in the former mining town of Pilgrim’s Rest.

Blyde River Canyon a hallmark of the Panorama Route in Mpumalanga. Image: iStock

The final highlight is Graskop, home of the adrenalin producing Big Swing that sees daredevils freefalling 70mm into the canyon at speed approaching 140km/h for what surely feels longer than the claimed three seconds.

Midlands Meander

At 27km, the Midlands Meander in KwaZulu-Natal is the shortest route, but one that doesn’t hold back in the scenery department.

Surroundings of Ashton Wold Estate along the Midlands Meander in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: ashtonwold.co.za.

With the Drakensberg serving as a backdrop, it consists of activities ranging from hiking, arts & crafts and hot balloon rides, to attractions such as the White House – not the White House – and the Capture Sight Museum where former President Nelson Mandela was arrested in 1962.

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Entry of the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State. Image: nature-reserve.co.za

Passing through the Maluti Mountains of the Free State with Clarens being one of its highlights, the Golden Gate route also takes in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in addition to providing the gateway to KwaZulu-Natal via R712 and ultimately the R74.

