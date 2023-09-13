FLOYD ON F1: Aerodynamic advances have stifled closer racing

Smaller cars allowing better following and overtaking are mooted for the future.

Despite all the efforts of the controlling body (FIA) and the best engineers in F1, it appears we have still to achieve the racing objectives of the 2022 regulations, according to the drivers.

Those aerodynamic changes designed to reduce the so-called “dirty air” behind the car ahead, allowing more opportunity to get closer and slipstream more effectively, has backfired.

The original changes improved the situation. But continuous development of the aerodynamics has given rise to the same issues experienced prior to the new F1 regulations.

F1 drivers speak out

One of the major objectives was the removal of the drag reduction system (DRS), the somewhat contrived system allowing one car to overtake another. According to several divers, including Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, the use of DRS has actually become more important. The current greater downforce created by the ground-effect aerodynamics makes it even more difficult to follow the car ahead. And the driver’s views are being heard.

Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater director, confirmed the controlling body is looking at changes to allow closer racing from 2025. He agrees there is a loss of aero load.

Tombazis was quoted as saying: “We are studying solutions for 2025. We have identified some parts of the cars to act on… We could lay down somewhat more restrictive rules in these areas.

“It is clear we no longer have the advantage of 2022 and therefore we know that there is work to be done.”

Smaller cars

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Tombazis said he believes a 50 kg reduction in weight is possible in F1 in 2026.

“With narrower wheels and changes to the rear wing, we could see smaller, shorter and narrower single seater cars.”

Interestingly this is exactly the direction Daniel Ricciardo mooted in a recent interview with P1 podcast, when he said: “One thing I prefer is 2014, 2016 that window of cars that were shorter and narrower … for overtaking and following another car. So I would change the scale of the cars and make them smaller again.”

Perhaps the Aussie’s views are precisely what the sport needs.

It appears F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is not happy with recent statements by Verstappen, regarding the continuously expanding F1 calendar.

Verstappen Max-ed out

The Dutchman has regularly expressed his concern over the annual workload. Up to 24 races, plus the marketing activities, simulator days and personal sponsorship obligations. He has even hinted at an early exit if the obligations continue to grow.

In an interview with De Telegraaf he is reported as saying: “I think it’s good that Max gives his opinion. But we can’t leave the sport in the hands of the drivers. Not because they can’t be trusted, since we listen to them.But because they have to look at the bigger picture.”

Domenicali might do well to remember the 1982 South Africa F1 Grand Prix. A strike by the Grand Prix Drivers Association led by Niki Lauder and Didier Pironi almost led to a race cancellation. Never underestimate any members of staff.

The next race is the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday 17 September.