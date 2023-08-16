FLOYD ON F1: Piastri has shown be belongs at the top

Silverware must surely be around the corner for the young Australian in his debut season.

It’s the mid-summer break and time to take a look at the championship tables, plus a few thoughts on the second half of the 2023 F1 season. This week we look at the teams battling for mid-table supremacy.

Alpine 6th in F1 standings (75 points)

Pierre Gasly: 12th overall on 22 points; highest finish: 7th (Monaco); 3rd (Azerbaijan Sprint).

Gasly’s move from Alpha Tauri to Alpine has not resulted in an overwhelming success, but neither has the A523. Expect a difficult second half of the Formula 1 season.

Esteban Ocon: 10th overall on 35 points; highest finish: 3rd (Monaco). As with his team-mate, Ocon has not had an easy year and the team’s staff reshuffle is not likely to produce any major differences in the near future.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Albon the shining light among back markers

McLaren 5th (103 points)

Lando Norris: 8th overall on 69 points; highest finish: 2nd (Britain and Hungary).

It has been a strange year for Norris, with a variable display of performance, from podium to the lower half of the field. Although the recent McLaren MCL60 upgrades have rewarded his undoubted ability. Hopefully it will be a better second half of the year.

Oscar Piastri: 11th overall on 34 points; highest finish: 4th (Britain).

What a start to his rookie year… The young Australian is moulding into F1 very rapidly, although not on the podium yet, on current form it cannot be long before he is earning the silverware. He really poses a threat to his team-mate and others in this sector of the competition. Definitely one to watch.

ALSO READ: Money, not morality, may be in pole position with F1

Ferrari 4th (191 points)

Charles Leclerc: 5th overall on 99 points; highest finish: 2nd (Austria and Canada). Pole position at Azerbaijan.

Another frustrating period for Leclerc, suffering again issues with Ferrari team strategy. Plus the SF-23 having yet to find the promised pace do not fit in with the Monegasque’s ambition of a world championship with Ferrari.

ALSO READ: Hamilton reaffirms desire for F1 return to Kyalami

Despite his frustration it has been rumoured he has resigned with the Scuderia for a record amount to at least the end of 2026. Whether there is any truth in these claims has yet to be proven. And if will lead to a positive race strategy rather than the somewhat “iffy” calls that have become the norm. One of the few who could achieve further podium visits this year.

Carlos Sainz: 7th overall on 92 points; highest finish: 4th (Australia).

So much talent but results do not show this. Once again, like his team-mate, the Scuderia strategy calls have ruined any chance of a podium finish. Probably experiencing more frustration, his rumoured signing of a pre-contract agreement with Audi for the 2025 season could very well be true, although the Spaniard denies this.

Unless things change within the team it will be tough to reach the podium this season.

The next F1 race is on 27 August in the Netherlands.