FLOYD ON F1: Red Bull and Verstappen look unstoppable

Hamilton, Russell, Alonso and Perez have all fallen by the wayside this season.

Max Verstappen looks set to win his third F1 title this year. Picture: Getty Images

This weekend sees the return of the F1 season and it’s sure to bring some excitement, particularly in the mid-field. Here’s the third and last instalment of our mid-season report.

Aston Martin – Third in F1 standings (196 points)

Drivers: Fernando Alonso: 3rd overall on 149 points – Highest finish: 2nd x 2 (Monaco, Canada) 3rd x 4 (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Miami) 5th (Austrian Sprint Race).

After a great start to the season, I have to ask, what happened to the AMR23 performance?

Rumours are the aerodynamic improvements have gone the wrong way.

The return of the Spaniard has shown there’s great ambition and ability to compete with the young blood. Hopefully, the issues will be solved allowing Alonso to chase his F1 dream.

Lance Stroll: 9th overall on 47 points – Highest finish: 4th (Australia) 4th (Austrian Sprint Race).

Possibly the driver with the most difficult job, 2023 hasn’t been kind to the Canadian due to issues beyond his control. He has pace, but seems to lack consistency and in the chase for the F1 Constructors’ title, it is affecting the team’s overall position.

He needs to radically improve in the second half of 2023.

Mercedes – Second (247 points)

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton: 4th overall on 148 points – Highest finish: 2nd (Australia, Spain). 7th (Azerbaijan, Belgian Sprint Race) Pole position: 1 (Hungary) Fastest lap: 2 (Monaco, Belgium).

Despite issues with the Mercedes W14, Hamilton has continued to earn points on most outings and has moved to fourth spot, just one point behind Alonso. It’s been a tough couple of years in F1 for the Englishman and his frustration has shown.

Perhaps the second half of the year will provide an improvement, but not enough to challenge Red Bull.

George Russell: 6th overall on 99 points – Highest finish: 3rd (Spain) 4th (Azerbaijan Sprint Race) Fastest lap: 1 (Azerbaijan).

Russell has also struggled with the W14, but has found enough to stay with the Ferrari of Leclerc, both on 99 points. The second half of the 2023 F1 season does not appear to offer any major improvements and it could be a tough time for the Englishman.

Red Bull – First (503 points)

Drivers: Max Verstappen: 1st overall on 314 points – Highest finish: 1st x 10 (Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium) 1st (Austrian and Belgian Sprint Race) Pole positions: 7 (Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain). Fastest lap: 6 (Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary).

It is extremely difficult to predict the season for Verstappen. He’s at the top of his game and widening the points gap at every outing. Apart from major issues with the RB19, he looks set for a third consecutive F1 title.

Sergio Perez: 2nd overall on 189 points – Highest finish: 1st (Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan). 1st (Azerbaijan Sprint Race). Pole position: 2 (Saudi Arabia, Miami). Fastest lap: 2 (Australia, Canada).

It’s been a difficult year for Perez with hopes of a championship challenge slipping away after some lacklustre performances. The media pressure over his position in the team can’t be helping his mindset. Expect a more positive drive from him.

This weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix is the first of back-to-back races, the second which is at Monza.