Daily news update: Former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko dies | Tshwane to appeal disciplinary decision | NFP calls for a united Africa

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, anti-apartheid stalwart and ex-PAC president Motsoko Pheko passed away, aged 93, five Tshwane officials charged in the Rooiwal water tender cleared and NFP launches its election manifesto, calling for African nations to cooperate and unite.

Furthermore, Department of Water and Sanitation’s ‘war on leaks’ water project is now under investigation by the SIU.

News today: 21 April

Former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko dies

Anti-apartheid stalwart and former leader of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) Motsoko Pheko has passed away on Friday, aged 93.

The Pheko family announced his passing in a statement.

“We are grateful to God for the time spent with him, the love he so selflessly imparted, including his knowledge as a renowned Africanist, lawyer, author, historian, academic and politician.

“We hope you stand in solidarity with us as we seek peace and quiet to reflect on this momentous occasion.

Dr Motsoko Pheko. photo: Gallo Images

Motsoko was born in neighbouring Lesotho in 1933. Following the death of his parents, him and his brother moved to South Africa to live with a relative.

In 1960, Pheko joined the PAC, founded by Robert Sobukwe in 1958.

Continue reading

Rooiwal water tender: Tshwane officials absolved in Edwin Sodi’s company progression

The Rooiwal water care works in Pretoria, 8 June 2023.. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The City of Tshwane has placed five senior officials on precautionary suspension for the controversial Rooiwal tender award.

This follows a year-long internal disciplinary process, which found them guilty on one of the four charges they faced.

The officials were found not guilty on three charges, but were found guilty on charge and the sanction was suspension for one month without pay.

However, Tshwane disagrees with the outcome of the disciplinary process and will appeal the entire outcome of the disciplinary process at the Labour Court.

Continue reading

NFP dispels tribalism, calls for unity ‘guided by the spirit of Sankara’

NFP president Ivan Barnes giving a speech at the manifesto launch in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Supplied.

Following its near dissipation due to infighting, the National Freedom Party (NFP) is back on the campaign trail, launching its 2024 election manifesto in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Delivering his manifesto launch speech on Saturday, party president Ivin Barnes first praised the work of the party’s late founder Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, promising to carry forward her plans and believes.

Barnes said his party is guided by Marxist revolutionary and ex-president of Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara.

Continue reading

SIU authorised to probe water department’s ‘war on leaks’ project

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: African National Congress/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 164 of 2024, authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the Department of Water and Sanitation and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State or the department.

The project was signed in 2015 by then Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane for Rand Water to curb about R7 billion in water leaks across the country.

At least R600 million in irregular expenditure was found, contributing to the bank overdraft, according to the department’s director-general Sean Phillips.

Continue reading

Mabasa strikes again as Pirates beat ten-man AmaZulu

Tshegofatso Mabasa netted the winner for Pirates. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Tshegofatso Mabasa was the match-winner for Orlando Pirates as they edged out AmaZulu 1-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 27 year-old fired home from close range to grab his fifth league goal and eighth in all competitions since re-joining the Buccaneers this year from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

The victory moved Pirates to second in the table, though Stellenbosch will return there if they beat or draw with TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Continue reading

‘You can come back anytime now’ – Siya Kolisi as Rachel takes care of business in CPT

Picture: Instagram @siyakolisi

The roles have been reversed as Rugby World Cup winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi juggles his kids instead of a rugby ball while his wife Rachel Kolisi is in Cape Town.

Siya, who is currently playing for Parisian rugby club, Racing 92 in France took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing photos of him and his two children, Nicholas and Keziah out and about shopping, lunching and rubbing shoulders with famous sports stars.

Fans of the rugby player loved seeing him spending time with his kids, flooding the comment section with heart-warming responses.

Continue reading

Emphatic Verstappen enjoys ‘incredible’ pole after China sprint win

Red Bull Racing’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Aston Martin’s Spanish driver Fernando Alonso pose after the qualifying session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. April 20, 2024. Picture: Pedro Pardo / AFP.

Max Verstappen continued his dominant start to the season in emphatic style Saturday by romping to sprint victory then claiming pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix — an “incredible” 100th for his Red Bull team.

It was an ominous display from Verstappen, who looks on course to win a fourth grand prix out of five on Sunday as he marches towards a fourth consecutive world title.

The Red Bull driver clocked a fastest lap of 1min 33.660sec to record the team milestone and his first pole at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Continue reading