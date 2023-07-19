FLOYD ON F1: Perez’s seat looks safe amid Ricciardo return

By John Floyd

There is no doubt in my mind this weekend’s Hungarian F1 Grand Prix is going to an Aussie extravaganza.

Following his excellent drive to fourth place at Silverstone, Australian Oscar Piastri really deserved a podium spot. He and his second-placed team-mate Lando Norris’ McLaren MCL60s certainly surprised many.

But the Hungaroring is a very different track and certainly not one receptive to overtaking opportunities, but the 22-year-old will be one to watch.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Track limit circus in Austria not good for sport

Ricciardo returns

I’ll put money on even more attention being given to the other citizen from Down Under, Daniel Ricciardo. The last time he was seen driving a Formula One car in anger marked the end of a fairly lackluster season with McLaren, his younger team-mate Norris getting more out of a mediocre car.

The re-signing of Ricciardo to Red Bull surprised many, as did his possible future career. A return to a full F1 drive seemed remote, more likely to be many hours behind the wheel of a simulator. Following the recent Pirelli tyre test using the RB19, his experience and talent began to shine once more and rumours began to run riot.

The media reports grew when Nyck de Vries of Alpha Tauri was unceremoniously dropped by Red Bull and replaced by Ricciardo.

Perez under the pump

Suddenly pressure was on the future of Sergio Perez, following a run of very poor qualifying which led to lower-than-expected race results and the subsequent loss of points in the chase for the constructor’s title.

Are we about to see another Red Bull replacement? I do not believe so. There are issues which need to be resolved before anyone considers swopping an Aussie for a Mexican.

Despite retaining a position with a F1 team, Ricciardo has not actively competed on track since his contract termination at the end of 2022. And let’s be honest, during his time with McLaren he was not the driver of previous years.

The blame has been apportioned by many to the McLaren itself rather than Ricciardo. It certainly did not set the F1 world ablaze as far as performance was concerned.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Expansions efforts face a red flag

Car not great

This creates a conundrum. Having parted from a low-performance car, why assume he is set to become the next team-mate of Max Verstappen? After all he is set to drive the AlphaTauri AT04, probably this season’s most disappointing car. The team is at the bottom of the constructor’s table with just two points.

Is this a positive career move for Ricciardo? Or simply, as claimed by Red Bull, a contracted driver “on loan” to a sister team?

Methinks it is probably the latter. But I shall watch and support him, live in hope he finds form and the AT40 produces a miracle to match his aspirations.

The Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 3pm on Sunday.