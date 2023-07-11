F1: Daniel Ricciardo to replace Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri – Reports

By Faizel Patel

UPDATED: AlphaTauri has since confirmed Ricciardo’s return by remarking in a statement through outgoing team principal Franz Todst, “I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team. There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward.

“The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future”.

Red Bull Racing reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo will be back behind the wheel of a Formula One car driving for the AlphaTauri team.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Nyck de Vries will be replaced by Ricciardo at effective immediately after failing to perform or score any points in the current 2023 F1 season.

De Vries poor performance

It is no surprise that Red Bull chief Helmut Marko was not satisfied with the performance of de Vries whose rookie season in Formula 1 lasted just 10 races.

Marko, who oversees their young driver programme, has been threatening to axe de Vries in recent weeks.

The Dutchman was given a seat in Formula 1 after an excellent spell at Williams.

Ricciardo back in F1

Ricciardo returns to the grid in the Hungarian Grand Prix after a six-month absence writes De Telegraaf, but is yet to be confirmed by AlphaTauri and Red Bull.

He left McLaren at the end of last season, a year before his contract ran out, to make way for fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

The Australian racing driver drove for AlphaTauri, then Toro Rosso during the 2012 and 2013 seasons before switching to the flagship Red Bull Racing team.

ALSO READ: Verstappen reels off sixth straight win in British Grand Prix

Career

Ricciardo, who has eight career wins, had largely played second fiddle to teammate Lando Norris and opted to take time away from the sport’s demanding schedule before signing on as Red Bull’s reserve driver.

On Tuesday, Ricciardo was back behind an F1 cockpit at Silverstone in a tyre test for Red Bull.

Race calendar

Meanwhile, Formula One announced a 24-race schedule for the 2024 season, opening with two that will be raced on Saturdays.

AFP reports the sport will hope for better luck next year as organisers had scheduled a record 24 races this season, but China was cancelled in April due to Covid-19 restrictions and Emilia Romagna axed after flooding.

The 2024 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races will be held on Saturdays to accommodate Ramadan.

That will make three Saturday races on the calendar along with Las Vegas. This season’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled at 22h00 local time on 18 November, will be the first full Formula One race on a Saturday since 1985.

ALSO READ: Record 24 race Formula 1 2024 calendar revealed