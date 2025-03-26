VIDEO: Plug-in hybrid Ford Ranger unveiled but remains off limits

PHEV bakkies shipped to export markets with no confirmation if it will be sold in Mzansi.

The first shipment of hybrid Rangers for export markets has left the Silverton plant. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The very first batch of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Ford Ranger production models was shipped off to customers this month.

However, none of the 200 PHEVs the Ford assembly plant in Silverton can built per day, will be sold locally. The PHEVs assembled in Silverton, the only facility in the world to build them, is purely meant for export markets. This includes Australia and New Zealand, which will for the first time receive SA-built Rangers.

“Nothing has been confirmed for South Africa,” said Minesh Bhagaloo, director communications at Ford South Africa said on Wednesday as the Blue Oval showed off the PHEV Ford Ranger to the local media for the first time.

Plant upgrades for hybrid Ford Ranger

The unveiling included a tour of the newly-constructed battery assembly plant. This consists of a 1 376 square metre assembly line and 2 116 square metre logistics warehouse. After assembled, battery packs are subject to rigorous quality testing before joining Silverton’s main assembly line.

Other areas of the plant that underwent upgrades in order to accommodate PHEV production include the stamping plant, body shop and trim, chassis and final assembly line.

The PHEV powertrain consists of a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo petrol engine and 11.8kWh battery pack with 75kW electric motor. A total of 205kW of power and 690Nm of torque is sent to all four wheels via modular hybrid transmission.

The local Ranger’s 2.0-litre single and bi-turbodiesel and 3.0-litre V6 engines are manufactured in Struandale, Gqeberha. But the EcoBoost mills are imported alongside the transmission which houses the electric motor.

A battery pack is lowered onto the chassis of a PHEV Ford Ranger on the Silverton assembly line. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Spot the differences

Built in various trim levels, there are minor visual differences between a standard Ford Ranger and a PHEV. These include the flap for the charging socket located above the right rear wheel arch, PHEV branding on the front side panels and a 31mm higher loadbin floor. The latter was raised because of the battery pack taking up more space underneath the loadbin floor.

“The addition of the high-tech new Ranger PHEV to our production portfolio is an important milestone in Ford’s manufacturing history in South Africa,” says Ockert Berry, VP Operations, Ford South Africa.

“This makes the Silverton manufacturing plant central to Ford’s Ranger sustainability efforts. We are the global source for both the plug-in hybrid and established Ranger line-up exported to over 100 markets.”