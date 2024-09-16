Raptor-topped as Ford details Ranger PHEV’s powerplant outputs

Plug-in hybrid will be made exclusively at the Silverton Plant, but won't be put up for sale initially.

Ranger PHEV has finally had its powertrain details revealed. Image: Ford of Europe

Unveiled as a production-ready prototype last year after almost three years of speculative repots, Ford has officially divulged complete technical details of the first-ever plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Ranger.

South African-made

Shown as the Blue Oval’s centrepiece of the IAA Commercial Expo in Hannover that started today, the simply titled Ranger PHEV will made exclusively at the Silverton Plant outside Pretoria rather than forming part of a co-production strategy with the main facility in Rayong, Thailand.

Confirmed for exportation to Europe and Australasia, the latter receiving its Rangers from Rayong, the PHEV’s production forms part of an additional R5.2-billion investment by Dearborn into Silverton announced at Ford South Africa’s 100th anniversary celebration last year.

Diesel out, petrol-electric in

On top of the record R15.8-billion invested back in 2021 for assembly of the current T6.1 Ranger, the PHEV conforms to previous rumours by swapping both the Panther and Lion turbodiesel engines for the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol used in the North American-market variant.

Combined though with an 11.8-kWh battery pack driving a 75 kW electric motor, the entire setup produces 205kW/690Nm, the former significantly down on the 270 kW alleged by Australia’s carexpert.com.au in 2021.

Up 10 Nm on the mentioned prediction though, the PHEV’s amount torque officially makes the torquiest T6.2 Ranger Ford will produce with 90 Nm more than the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 and 107 Nm more than the Raptor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6.

Set be imported from the Valencia Engine Plant in Spain rather than the Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha, the hybrid unit has a claimed range of 45 km and is matched to what Ford calls a Modular Hybrid Transmission or MHT.

Still able to carry 1 000 kg and tow 3 500 kg, the hybrid layout means the Ranger PHEV has a so-called e-4WD system still with a rear diff-lock and a low range transfer case.

New though are five settings for the battery; Auto EV that functions as a hybrid settings; EV Now that relies solely on the battery for propulsion initial being depleted, EV Later conserves any remaining range, and EV Charge that involves the EcoBoost charging the battery.

Not just mechanically electrified

Along with brake regeneration, the Ranger PHEV’s only other change involves the rear suspension having been retuned to accommodate to battery and electric motor.

Utilising the Pro Power Onboard system from the F-150 in which a generator and series of power outlets are integrated into the walls of the loadbox, the Ranger, being a plug-in hybrid, doesn’t support DC charging and as such, can only be charged from AC outlet or a household socket.

Accordingly, using the latter will a require a waiting time of “less than four hours”.

Trio for Europe

In Europe, the plug-in hybrid hardware will be offered on XLT and Wildtrak variants, as well as for a limited time in Stormtrak guise.

Selecting the latter brings model specific touches in the form of unique aero 18-inch alloy wheels, decals down the side and base of the doors, a 10-speaker B&O Play sound system, the Matrix LED headlights, Flexible Rack and Pro Trailer Reverse Assist.

The 360-degree camera system and two new colours; Agate Black and Chill Grey completes the unique touches.

Not yet for us

On-sale in Europe from next year as mentioned, plans to sell the Ranger PHEV locally, for now, remains unknown.

