Off-road ready Ford Ranger Tremor conquers the concrete jungle

This double cab bakkie as comfortable in the suburbs as it is in the bush.

It has been a great six months with our long-term Ford Ranger Tremor. But it is that time again where we must bid farewell to this premium 4×4 double cab bakkie as it heads back to Watloo, Pretoria, the home of Ford Motor Company South Africa.

From long open road trips to grinding up the side of a mountain, from high-speed testing to trundling around the suburbs as a daily commuter, right down to being used as a R978 600 rubble remover, our Ford Ranger Tremor did it all.

I didn’t choose the Tremor as our next long-term vehicle. It was Charl Bosch, our digital motoring guru that begged and pleaded for this Ford Ranger. Having just got out of the more off-road orientated Wildtrak X, I wanted us to propose to the Blue Oval we change to the ultra-luxury model in the range, Ranger Platinum.

Good dose of irony

But Charl won out this round of debating and a Lucid Red Tremor duly arrived at The Citizen Motoring‘s office to begin its six months with us. But one of the online dictionary definitions of irony is written as “a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often wryly amusing as a result”. And it would seem irony would come pay us as visit, because due to other commitments and car changes, Charl barely got to spend any time in this bakkie.

So, living with the Ford Ranger Tremor “I didn’t want” and reporting on its monthly escapades, became more my thing than anybody else’s. Don’t shoot me down because you think I am being ungrateful. I am not, I am being flippant. It’s tongue-in-cheek humour. I am well aware that I am extremely privileged to be able to drive a brand-new Ford Ranger and a Tremor at that.

What is a Ford Ranger Tremor? It is a special edition Ranger that comes with a mix of goodies not normally found on the standard bakkie derivative it is based off in the range.

Ford Ranger Tremor not short on power

In this case the Tremor is based on the XLT spec Ford Ranger and offers full-time 4WD combined with only one engine/gearbox combo. That is the 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel with the 10-speed auto box.

There is no shortage of te ch inside the Ford Ranger Tremor. Picture: Ford

This new powertrain combo rides on chunky 265/70 R17 all-terrain General Grabber AT3 tyres with white lettering. They are mounted on 17-inch Asphalt Black machine-faced alloy rims.

And the Ford Ranger Tremor also comes equipped with the suspension upgrades that are offered on our outgoing Wildtrak X. This includes specially developed Bilstein position-sensitive dampers that offer 24mm higher ground clearance and a 30mm wider track.

Trailer-reversing without hassle

What was debuted on the Ford Ranger Tremor is a feature called pro trailer backup assist with trailer reverse guidance. Full disclosure. Did we use it? No. Remember irony? Well, with almost every other Ford Ranger we have had, we have towed all sorts of stuff around. But let us get one with the towing tech and all we haul is old bricks and rubble. But all is not lost, as this feature is now standard on the Wildtrak X, Raptor and the Ranger Platinum.

And here is where I hope irony is done with us too as I announce that we will be replacing our Tremor for a Ford Ranger Platinum double cab. And that we will be getting another chance to get this right. Maybe I will find a friend with a large golfcart and take this to the country club. There I can show-off my trailer reversing skills before I go hacking golf balls into the trees.

There is a lot to really like about the Ford Ranger Tremor. From the go-anywhere Bilstein ability that is further reinforced by the standard fitment of a steel bash plate, steel underbody protection for the engine, transfer case and fuel tank, two front tow hooks, cast aluminium side steps and distinctive long-leg tubular sports bar.

The rubberised loadbin is ready for anything. Picture: Ford

Ford Ranger Tremor a keeper

The interior is equally tough with seats that are trimmed in water-resistant black vinyl and grey stitching. Vinyl flooring instead of normal carpets make cleaning up much easier after a weekend out and about in the bush.

It also offers the off-road SYNC Screen with a 360-degree camera system from the Wildtrak X. And replaces the XLT’s 10.1-inch touchscreen display for the larger 12-inch version at the same time. Wireless charging is standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While based on the XLT, the Ford Ranger Tremor, comes stacked with so much more than you expect. Especially if hitting the trail less taken if more your thing.