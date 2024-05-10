Ford Ranger Wildtrak X a daily companion geared for adventure

Raft of advanced features gives this double cab bakkie a serious edge over its rivals.

They say times flies when you’re having fun. And just like that, The Citizen Motoring‘s daily companion for the past six months, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak X, has gone home.

But the great news is that it has been replaced by a Ford Ranger Tremor we will create new memories in.

The Wildtrak X is not just another double-cab bakkie. This Ford Ranger features the innovative Trail Turn Assist which is able to reduce the turning circle by up to 25% when making a tight turn off-road. This is complemented by Trail Control that was first seen on the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is loaded

The Wildtrak X was also fitted with the optional segment-first Flexible Rack System. This makes it easier to carry ladders, planks or kayaks, freeing load bed space for cargo.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X also comes kitted with a unique long travel suspension with Bilstein dampers. Plus advanced off-road driver assistance systems and a bold new style that made it one of the best-looking on the road.

You can see all the little changes on the bakkie from the new off-road grille with integrated auxiliary driving lights to asphalt-black finish for the grille surround, bumper H-bar, wheel lip mouldings, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles and rear bumper.

The Wildtrak X is just as good on the inside. Here you get leather seats and Miko, with cool cyber orange contrast stitching all over the place.

Inside the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X. Picture: Mark Jones

Losing ground on rivals

Compared to the competition (excluding its VW Amarok sibling) the high-tech cabin that is centred around the eight-inch fully digital instrument cluster and portrait-oriented 12-inch touchscreen that controls Ford’s Sync 4A infotainment system, is streets ahead.

Talking of streets ahead of the competition, this is also the first Ford Ranger 2.0-litre bi-turbo model to be available with Ford’s on-demand four-wheel drive system with 4A (automatic mode), as well as 2H, 4H and 4L.

This 2.0-litre bi-turbo Ford Ranger Wildtrak X produces 154kW and 500Nm, which is plenty. The wider stance, raised ground clearance and 265/70 R17 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres make it a formidable off-road machine.

But the downside is that this Ranger is no longer at the front in terms of on-road performance. It has slipped back into Toyota Hilux territory as can be seen by the road test data. But anybody who knows their stuff when it comes to bakkies will understand this. Happily live with it, just as we did.

