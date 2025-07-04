Why Mzansi must wait longer for the Toyota Hilux Legend 55

This bakkie is likely to be the last special model of the current generation.

After initially planning to roll out the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 in July, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has pushed back the bakkie’s introduction to August.

TSAM told The Citizen Motoring that the delay has been caused by “production planning and the readiness of elements unique to the Legend 55”. The bakkie is built in the Toyota assembly plant in Prospecton alongside the Fortuner, Hiace, Corolla Cross and Corolla Quest.

The new instalment in Legend series arrives five years after the 50 and is likely the last special model of the bakkie’s current generation as the new Toyota Hilux is expected in the next year or two.

Engine mystery

TSAM showcased a Legend 55 at its State of the Motor Industry address (SOMI) at Kyalami in January. While the bespoke styling enhancements were clear and some specification was divulged, the powertrain was said to be “under discussion” at the time.

Until we get official word, the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 could feature any one of three mills. The current Legend comes in a choice of two engine options. The standard GD-6 2.8-litre turbodiesel; which produces 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, and the 48V which adds mild electrical assistance to the same diesel mill to produce an additional 12kW/65Nm.

Another alternative in the stable is the uptuned version of GD-6 diesel engine used in the GR Sport (GR-S). It produces 165kW/550Nm and is only offered on the GR-S.

Styling upgrade for Toyota Hilux Legend 55

The one piece of hardware we can be certain of is the gearbox. Like all the mentioned engines, the Legend 55 will most certainly feature the same six-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Hilux Legend 55 features the same widebody and wide track suspension as the GR-S III. The model on display at SOMI featured bespoke alloy wheels. But these were not shod in all-terrain rubber like the GR-S.

The Toyota Hilux Legend 55 shown at SOMI featured black fog light bezels, grille and mirror caps. It also boasted a Legend 55 branded bash plate, extended wheels arches, side steps and new sports bar.

New interior details were given, but we expect a good dose of Legend 55 branding inside.