Outgoing Ford Ranger most searched for R400k bakkie

Motoring Reporter

With the long-awaited official unveiling of the all-new Ford Ranger scheduled for early next month, the outgoing model has finished its tenure off by being named the most searched for used bakkie by AutoTrader.

Based on data collected by the site between January and October, the T6 Ranger, whose production run ended this month after eleven years and 873 751 units, emerged as the most searched for bakkie in the R400 000 price bracket by a considerable margin.

More specifically, the search identified the XLT from 2015 as the most popular with the average price standing at R275 838 and the mileage at 144 647 km. The entry-level XL from 2017 came next with an average price of R318 015 and mileage of 119 598 km.

In addition, searches for the flagship Ranger Wildtrak over the same time increased by 23% with those of the Ranger Raptor even higher at 30%.

“After analysing search data, we established that the R400 000 price bracket is the most-searched price-related parameter when looking for a double cab bakkie,” AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said.

“We then analysed enquiry data. This shows the exact number of enquiries made to the car seller, and this is important because it reveals the car that consumers are most likely to buy.

“With both these parameters in mind, the Ranger was the most searched for bakkie in South Africa during this period, and in this very competitive market,” concludes Mienie.

Ford South Africa General Marketing Manager Doreen Mashinini, stated “the current Ranger has established a commendable foundation and reputation among South African bakkie buyers, and the used car market highlights its exceptional value, quality and durability.

“Whether the Ranger is bought as a commercial or lifestyle vehicle, it remains the perfect all-rounder. Furthermore, our enhanced customer experience aims to treat all customers like family with greater simplicity and convenience than ever before”.

Officially replaced by the new T6.2 Ranger earlier this month, a total of 271 000 of the 873 751 T6 Rangers made were sold in South Africa assembled at the Silverton Plant outside Pretoria with the engines coming by the way of the Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.

An official announcement regarding pricing of the new Ranger is expected next month once the local market takes place.