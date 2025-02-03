Ford confirms return to top flight endurance racing in 2027

Blue Oval will be vying for overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans it last won outright four consecutive times with the GT40 between 1966 and 1969.

Ford has announced its return to the World Endurance Championship in 2027 with the top flight LMDh class with the aim of taking victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Image: Ford

Ford has announced its return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027 in the premier Hypercar category with a prototype which will compete in the World Auto Endurance Championship (WEC).

Aim is clear

In a statement, the American manufacturer, which won the legendary event four years in a row from 1966 to 1969, said it hoped to “recapture the magic and success of Ford racing nearly 60 years ago”.

Ford already made a winning return to the race in 2016 in the LMGTE (Grand Touring Endurance) category with the GT LM.

“There is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman of the manufacturer based near Detroit, Michigan.

“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again.”

The great-grandson of Henry Ford, founder of the American brand, added: “I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!'”

Growth of WEC

The announcement confirms the growing attractiveness of the Hypercar category which already has eight manufacturers for the 2025 season, Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota, and in 2026 will welcome the South Korean marque Hyundai, via its premium Genesis brand.

Ford has increased its sporting programmes in recent years and will notably make its return to Formula One 1 in 2026 as an engine partner for the Red Bull and RB teams.

Ford last competed for outright victory at Le Mans in 1981 with the Group C C100, a project that only lasted two years and never achieved success with a non-start in said year, and failure to finish for all four entered cars in 1982.

Despite some success in the then German DRM series, the C100 officially ended in 1986, three years after German-tuner Zakspeed, who had been co-running the programme with Ford, became the sole developer of the vehicle rebadged as the Zakspeed C1/4 and C1/8.

Additional reporting by Charl Bosch

