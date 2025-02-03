Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

3 Feb 2025

05:45 pm

Hilux dethroned as Suzuki Swift tops new vehicle sales in January

Having ended 2024 on a positive note, South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued with the upwards momentum into January with...

January 2025 South Africa new vehicles

The new Suzuki Swift officially became the best-selling new vehicle in South Africa in January. Image: Suzuki

Having ended 2024 on a positive note, South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued with the upwards momentum into January with a substantial increase of over 10 percent.

Swift leads import onslaught

Emerging as the biggest surprise, the new Suzuki Swift took top honours as the country’s best-selling vehicle with a record uptake of 2 628 units.

In displacing not only the Toyota Hilux as the monthly best-seller, the Swift also becomes the first non-locally assembled vehicle to top the 10 best-sellers list in years, which comprised no less than six other products not made in South Africa.

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales end 2024 on high and low notes

Taking second with 2 557 units, the Hilux finished ahead of the Kariega-assembled Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2 549) and its arch-rivals, the Ford Ranger (1 858) and Isuzu D-Max (1 413), as only the other South African-made vehicles in the first five.

Finishing sixth as the last locally produced vehicle in the top 10, the Toyota Corolla Cross’ 1 226 units saw it place above the Hyundai Grand i10 (1 212) and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (1 222), with the remaining two places going to the GWM Haval Jolion (1 099) and the Toyota Starlet Cross (1 050).

Month in detail

With an exact uptake of 10.4%, the January figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) tops out at 46 398 units compared to the 42 023 of 12 months ago.

In the various segments, new passenger vehicles jumped 18.3% from 29 181 to 34 530, while light commercial vehicles went the other way by shedding 9.1% to end the month on 9 901 versus January 2024’s 10 894.

Also mixed, medium-duty commercial vehicle sales increased by 11.6% from 510 to 569, while heavy-duty trucks and busses lost 2.8% from 1 438 to 1 398.

After a largely negative 2024, new vehicle exports recorded a significant increase in January of 29.7% from 19 545 to 25 348.

In total, dealer sales made-up 81.4% or 46 398 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows;

  • Rental agencies: 14.8%;
  • Corporate Fleets: 2.2%;
  • Government: 1.6%

Naamsa reaction

“The positive start to the year, marked by higher new vehicle sales, a further interest rate cut of 25 basis points during the month, and well-controlled inflation, along with promising prospects for a significantly improved domestic economic outlook, all contribute to a sense of optimism as we embark on 2025, “Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

“Despite the short-lived and unexpected Stage 3 loadshedding implemented on January 31, 2025, for the weekend, the country experienced a remarkable streak of over 300 days without loadshedding, marking the first such period in seven years”.

Mabasa, however, also cautioned, “while the inflation outlook for the second half of the year remains positive, new inflation risks, such as the anticipated rise in tariffs on trade, have emerged.

“Additionally, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa [NERSA] has granted an electricity tariff increase of 12.74% for implementation on April 1, 2025, which is approximately three times the current Consumer Price Index [CPI] rate.

“However, early indicators suggest a potential turning point for the new vehicle market in 2025, driven by stronger economic prospects, growing consumer and business confidence, and improving new vehicle sales data”.

Top 10 brands: Suzuki wins again

In addition to the Swift, Suzuki also replaced Volkswagen as the second-best selling brand for January behind Toyota for the first time in over 12 months.

Its total offset amounting to 6 399 units, the Hamamatsu-headquartered marque edged-out Wolfsburg, and by inclusion its Ingolstadt-based Audi division, by 723 units, with Toyota remaining well ahead on 12 152.

Staying steady from December were both Hyundai and Ford, the former with 2 760 vehicle sold and the Blue Oval with 2 467.

Also keeping their respective places from December are Chery and Great Wall Motors (GWM), the former amassing 1 913 units sold and the latter 1 756.

Jumping a place to eighth, Isuzu’s 1 733 sees above Mahindra, who enters the top 10 on 1 463 at the expense of Nissan and Renault. With two places dropped from December, Kia officially completes the top 10 brands on 1 428.

January Top 50 Best-Sellers

  1. Suzuki Swift – 2 628
  2. Toyota Hilux – 2 557
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 549
  4. Ford Ranger – 1 858
  5. Isuzu D-Max – 1 413
  6. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 226
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 212
  8. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 122
  9. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 099
  10. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 050
  11. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 890
  12. Kia Sonet – 831
  13. Toyota Vitz – 825
  14. Mahindra Pik Up – 801
  15. Suzuki Fronx – 774
  16. Volkswagen Polo – 754
  17. Nissan Magnite – 744
  18. Toyota Fortuner – 652
  19. Suzuki Ertiga – 637
  20. Toyota HiAce – 601
  21. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 560
  22. Volkswagen T-Cross – 555
  23. Omoda C5 – 517
  24. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 496
  25. Renault Triber – 484
  26. Renault Kwid – 477
  27. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 413
  28. Suzuki Baleno – 406
  29. Renault Kiger – 396
  30. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 375
  31. Volkswagen Tiguan – 349
  32. Suzuki Jimny – 344
  33. Hyundai i20 – 336
  34. Suzuki Celerio – 330
  35. Hyundai Exter – 329
  36. GWM Haval H6 – 321
  37. Toyota Rumion – 320
  38. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 311
  39. Hyundai Venue – 308
  40. Nissan Navara – 298
  41. Ford Territory – 291
  42. Suzuki S-Presso – 291
  43. Jetour Dashing – 290
  44. Suzuki Ciaz – 240
  45. Volkswagen Amarok – 245
  46. Suzuki DZire – 220
  47. Suzuki Grand Vitara – 209
  48. Hyundai H100 – 207
  49. Ford Everest – 202
  50. Chery Tiggo Cross – 191

ALSO READ: Vehicle sales hit new record in November as Polo Vivo tops Hilux

Read more on these topics

Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA ) Suzuki

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics US funding threats: Is Elon Musk influencing Trump’s decisions on South Africa?
News Trump must punish senior ANC leaders, not ordinary citizens, says AfriForum [VIDEO]
South Africa SANDF dismisses claims soldiers are ‘trapped’ and M23 is ‘monitoring their movement’
News Trump to cut off ‘all future funding’ to SA amid investigation into land expropriation
Load Shedding Eskom and load shedding: ‘The worst is yet to come’ – expert

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES