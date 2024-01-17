Starting price and first details of returning Ford Territory revealed

Blue Oval's eagerly awaited Kuga replacement will have three trim levels and kick-off at R610 000.

Announced last year, the Territory returns to South Africa as Ford’s Kuga replacement after a 15-year hiatus. Image: Ford

Announced last year as making its return to South Africa in the second quarter of 2024 after bowing out in 2009, Ford has started teasing the all-new Territory by confirming not only the final trim level structure, but also the starting price of range-opening Ambiente.

Essentially an adapted version of the Chinese-market Equator Sport that debuted in the People’s Republic three years ago, the return of the Territory in a radically different capacity than the Falcon-underpinned Australian original sees South Africa become one of the first right-hand-drive markets to receive it as replacement for the ill-fated Kuga.

Itself derived from the seven-seat Equator that also premiered in 2021, the Territory is the result of a joint venture between the Blue Oval and Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) with seating for five similar to the Kuga, and a single powertrain option.

On the mentioned specification front, Ford has carried over the denominators used in the Middle East; Ambiente, Trend and Titanium, all powered by the new 1.8 EcoBoost petrol engine not offered in Brazil, China or the Philippines where a smaller 1.5 EcoBoost provides motivation instead.

Commencing the range, the Ambiente’s confirmed array of features comprise 18-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, multi-function steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system, LED headlights and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety side, the base Territory gets six airbags as standard, along with cruise control, rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Upping the ante, the Trend adds receives a wireless smartphone charger, vinyl as apposed to cloth upholstery, rain sense wipers, an electric tailgate, electrochromatic rear-view mirror, a leatherette-trimmed steering wheel, auto on/off headlights and in place of the Ambiente’s standard air-conditioning, dual-zone climate control.

At the range’s summit, the Titanium swaps the vinyl trim for a two-tone leather finish, the TFT display for a full 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 18-inch wheels for 19-inch alloy wheels.

Also part of the spec sheet is a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, folding and heated electric mirrors, ambient lighting, an uprated eight-speaker sound system, puddle lamps, chrome inserts and a real leather covered steering wheel.

Building on the Ambiente and Trend, added safety and driver assistance systems comprise front parking sensors, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

As for practicality, 448-litres can be stored in the Territory’s boot, which increases to 1 422-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Set to measure the same 4 630 mm long, 1 935 mm wide and 1 706 mm tall as the Equator Sport, while riding on a 2 726 mm long wheelbase, the Territory, unlike the original and Kuga, won’t have the option all-wheel-drive or a manual gearbox.

Instead, the EcoBoost, whose outputs have been bizarrely detuned by two kilowatts and two Newton Metres from the unit sold in the Middle East, sends its 138kW/318Nm to the front axle only via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Regardless of the trim level, all variants receive a drive mode selector as standard with four settings; Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain.

In total, seven colours can be chosen from;

Lustrous Grey;

Panther Black Metallic;

Moonlight Blue Metallic;

Ruby Red Metallic;

True Blue Metallic;

Star White Tri-Coat;

Crystal Pearl White Metallic Tri-Coat

As mentioned, only pricing for the Ambiente has been confirmed from what Ford calls an “indicative” staring sticker of R610 000.

This makes the Territory cheaper than expected with a price less than R4 000 up on the top-spec Puma ST Line Vignale that retails at R613 900. Exact pricing will be announced closer to the eventual launch date later this year.

