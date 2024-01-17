New Volkswagen Magotan leaks as Passat sedan that only China will get

Despite the Passat name continuing in Europe, it now features solely as an estate whereas the Magotan will only be offered as a sedan.

All-new Magotan shares rides on the same MQB Evo platform as the Passat, but is sold exclusively as a sedan in China. Image: motor1.com

Ahead of its unveiling later this year, the first images and details have emerged of the sedan version of the new Volkswagen Passat, which will, however, only be sold in China as the all-new third Magotan.

What is it?

A nameplate used since 2005 to denote the European-market Passat due to the Chinese example being related to the North American version, the Magotan slots-in, ironically, between the Passat and the size-up Phideon in Volkswagen’s sedan line-up.

Made as part of a joint venture between Wolfsburg and long-time partner, First Automotive Works (FAW), the image, submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and subsequently posted online, shows a design completely different in appearance to new estate-only Passat.

The new internally named B9 Passat only comes in station wagon Variant bodystyle due to faltering sales of the previous generation B8 sedan. Image: Volkswagen

Based on the same MQB Evo platform as the Passat and its twin, the new Skoda Superb, the Magotan sports a more conservative design similar in appearance to the facelift Touareg, though with a tapering rear roofline and liftback-style bootlid in contrast to the Skoda.

Underneath and up front

Based on the image and information from the MIIT office, motor1.com reports the Magotan as measuring 4 990 mm long, 1 854 mm wide and 1 487 mm tall while riding on a wheelbase of 2 871 mm.

Despite the absence of the Passat sedan, Volkswagen sister brand Skoda has continued producing its version, the Superb, of which the latest generation depicted, debuted last year. Image: Skoda

Compared to the Passat, the Magotan is 73 mm longer, a scant two millimetres wider and 19 mm lower with a wheelbase advantage of exactly 30 mm.

In relation to the Superb, the Magotan is even longer – by 78mm – with its width also being greater by five millimetres and height by six millimetres. It does, however, share the same 2 817mm wheelbase.

Likely to draw inspiration from the Passat inside as no images were provided, motivation for the Magotan will, for the moment, originate from the 2.0 TSI engine that powers the greater majority of Volkswagen’s top-end models in China.

The Superb Combi rivals the new Passat, but at a lower price tag in Europe. Image: Skoda

Pictured with the 380 TSI badge means an output of 162 kW channelled to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG that has been the mainstay combination on the Magotan ever since the last generation.

Exclusive to China

An official launch date still to be revealed, the Magotan will enter production at the Changchun plant soon with pricing to be announced in due course.

