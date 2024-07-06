PODCAST: Ford Territory the right product at the right price [video]

New SUV up against dozens of rivals in segment that has grown since the demise of the Ford Kuga.

Ford is back in the C-SUV segment with the new Territory. Picture: Ford

After being inactive in the C-SUV segment in the last few years, the Blue Oval has made a comeback with the Ford Territory.

The Territory has replaced the ill-fated Ford Kuga, which ironically replaced the Territory locally. And South Africa is the first right-hand drive market in the world to get the new Territory.

On this week’s Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring’s reporters discuss the importance of the returning nameplate. And the scribes discuss their first impressions of the Ford Territory.

Unlike the previous Territory, which was built in Australia, the new version is sourced from China. The SUV is a joint venture between Ford and Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) and sold as the Ford Equator Sport in other markets.

Dozens of rivals

The Territory is an attractive option against its traditional rivals like the Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan, Mazda CX-5 and Kia Sportage. But since the Kuga’s discontinuation the segment has increased significantly with no less than 35 local models on offer.

The base model Ambiente starts at R576 000, with the mid-spec Trend selling for R632 600. Topping the range is the R707 000 Titanium.

The new Ford Territory is offered with a single powertrain option. The 1.8-litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine produces 138kW of power and 318Nm of torque. The twist is sent to the front wheels via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The option of all-wheel drive is not currently under consideration.

Ford Territory’s styling

Inside, the Territory features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and either a 7-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment system screen. The system does not include Ford’s SYNC software as the system isn’t offered in China.

Piano-black and wood trim finishes round off the cabin, while the boot offers 448 litres of cargo space.

The new Territory’s exterior styling is more in line with other Chinese brands than with its Blue Oval SUV siblings in the Everest and Puma. The Territory rides on either 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels.