PODCAST: Ford Tourneo further boosts Blue Oval’s portfolio

New eight-seater van follows in the footsteps of the Puma and the Territory.

The return of the Ford Tourneo van has further bolstered the Blue Oval’s local stock.

Just a year ago Ford had little more than the Ranger, Everest and Mustangs to offer. But the count has since doubled with the addition of the Puma, Territory and the Tourneo. The latter taking aim at the Hyundai Staria and the VW Kombi it will ironically soon share a platform with.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, Mark Jones shares his first impressions after spending some time behind the Ford Tourneo’s steering wheel during its media launch in the Western Cape last week.

The Citizen Motoring‘s Road Test Editor admits that while it might not have been the most exciting of drives, the casual convoy-style trip between Gordon’s Bay and Bredasdorp did give provide him ample time to get acquainted with the new van.

The passenger van is offered in a single Trend derivate which comes packed with features. These include a 13-inch infotainment system with SYNC4A, tri-zone climate control, heated front seats, keyless entry and push-button start.

Versatile cabin

It comes standard with eight seats; two in front and three seats in the second and third rows. The second row can be tilted around to face the third row to create a “conference room” atmosphere.

Both these rows can also be removed to create a panel van that swallow three Euro pallets similar to the Tourneo Custom.

Safety systems include Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Evasive Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking and 180-degree surround-view camera.

Ford Tourneo runs on AdBlue

The Ford Tourneo is offered with a 2.0-litre single turbo diesel engine, but with different outputs compared to the same mill in the Ranger. The Ranger’s engine produces 125kW/405Nm compared to the van’s 100kW/360Nm. The Ford Tourneo also features an eight-speed automatic gearbox compared to the Ranger’s six-speed box.

Unlike the Ford Ranger, the Tourneo uses AdBlue which is injected into its exhaust system to reduce emissions.