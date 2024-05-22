VIDEO: New Ford Tourneo makes intentions clear at Nampo

Blue Oval's for now Kombi, Vito and Zafira Life rival will have a more expanded range by year-end.

With the confirmation of pricing in April, Ford officially showcased the new Tourneo Custom and its panel van offshoot, the Transit Custom, on public soil for the first time at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last week.

Announced for South Africa at its 100th anniversary celebration in November last year, the initial line-up spans a single model each, both without the Custom suffix as in Europe, and powered by a retuned single turbo version of the Ranger’s 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine.

Watch the walkaround video below

More coming

Swapping the Transit’s flat floor and claimed load volume behind the metal bulkhead of 5.8m3 for eight seats that can swivel for a so-called conference layout in the case of the second row, the Tourneo will, however, span an eventual line-up of three models before the end of the year.

While an official date of reveal remains unknown, the Blue Oval did confirm that an entry-level Ambiente will be added, followed by the Sport as new flagship.

This means that the solitary present model, the Trend, will become the mid-range derivative, while the luxurious Titanium X offered in Europe as a rival to the Volkswagen T6.1 Caravelle, Hyundai Staria and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, remains off limits for now.

Single powerunit

At the same time, Ford representatives confirmed that drive will continue to go to front wheels only through the eight-speed automatic gearbox not offered on any other model sold in South Africa.

Outputting the same 100kW/360Nm as in the Transit, the Tourneo has the same 2 500 kg tow rating, but more loading space with a claimed volume of 6.8m3 with the second and third rows removed.

Spec and tech

Notable specification items include 16-inch alloy wheels, colour coded bumpers and mirrors, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, keyless entry, push-button start and tri-zone climate control as well as:

heated front seats;

multi-function steering wheel;

12-inch digital instrument cluster;

13-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

front and rear parking sensors;

180-degree surround-view camera system;

Evasive Steering Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking

Price

Shown Nampo ahead of the commencing of sales within the next few months, with the opposite applying to the Transit, pricing for the Tourneo Trend kicks-off at R999 200 and includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a service plan being optional.

The starting sticker for the Transit van is R692 000 and includes the same warranty and cost-option service plan.

