Heritage and build quality elevate Mazda2 above cheaper hatches

Fresh touches and classy finishing help hatchback carry its age very well.

Having learnt to drive in a 323 back in the 1990s, this scribe will always have a soft spot for a Mazda.

Back then, the Mazda 323 was a fierce player against the likes of its then stable mate the Ford Laser, the Citi Golf and the Opel Corsa. The key to the compact hatchback segment being that it offered the most affordable new cars.

Fast forward three decades and the Japanese carmaker’s current compact hatchback, the Mazda2, is not the most affordable choice starting at R300k. But then again, neither is its direct rivals like the Corsa, the VW Polo, the Peugeot 208 and the Renault Clio.

Mazda2 relies on heritage and finishing

The most affordable hatchbacks these days are all built in India. And because offerings like the Mazda2 can’t compete with them in terms of pricing, these manufacturers use their heritage and more “premium” finishing as trump cards.

In the case of the Mazda2, it has both abundance. Having been around for a decade, the Mazda2 last year underwent its second facelift and we got to spend a week in the flagship 1.5 Individual derivate.

The Mazda2 Individual rides on 16-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Individual receives a gloss black honeycomb pattern with red insert which looks quite striking on Mazda’s familiar Kodo Design. The exterior is further complemented by black and machining 16-inch alloy wheels and a black roof wrap.

The black interior in the Individual receives red stitching on the seats and red bezels throughout the cabin. But there is no denying that the cabin is getting long in the tooth. It still sports an analog rev counter with small LCD speedometer in an age where many rivals have gone full digital, while the 7-inch infotainment screen is also outdated in terms of size.

But, generous use of soft-touch materials and an elegant design still means that the Mazda2 remains a classy affair inside.

Leg and headroom in the rear is decent enough for a compact hatch, as well as its 250-litre boot space.

A very long list of standard specification on the Individual includes smart keyless entry, reverse camera with parking sensors, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charging and head-up display.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, emergency brake assist and six airbags.

The cabin is getting a bit long in the tooth. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Peppy performance

The Mazda2 Individual is powered by a naturally aspirated three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine that sends 85kW of power and 148Nm of torque to the front wheels via six-speed automatic transmission.

Coming in at a tad over one ton, the Mazda2 puts its power to good use. It feels lively off the mark and has more than enough urge you will ever need in city traffic. Should you feel sporty, there are steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters at your disposal.

The Citizen Motoring achieved fuel consumption for the week of 6.5 litres per 100km, not far off Mazda’s claim of 6.0L/100km.

Its hard not to like the Mazda2. It looks good, feel nice inside and performs well. But at a price of R417 300, amid hordes of cheaper hatch and Chinese SUV alternatives out there, few buyers other than brand loyalists and those appreciative that good things cost more will have it on their shopping short-lists.