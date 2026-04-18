Imposing Foton Tunland V9 an enticing bakkie prospect

Styled to resemble to the American Ram pick-up, the flagship V9 is character and quality packed, but in need of slightly more punch.

In a fashion similar to Chery’s South African return in 2021, Foton’s market re-launch two years ago has been just as impressive if at a slower rate.

Steady success building

Excluding its truck division, the commercial arm of locally troubled parent company BAIC, shifted 2 329 units of the Tunland G7 in its full year of sales last year.

So far this year, the G7, alongside with the new V-Series, has moved 424 units, with an average monthly offset of around 200 units.

Segment shift

While the G7 remains its volume driver, the brawny American-styled V-Series pair of the V7 and V9 are aimed more upmarket at not only legacy brands, but also at the Great Wall Motors (GWM) P500.

At just over 5.6 m long and two metres wide, the V7 and V9, known as Mars 7 and Mars 9 in China, now become the longest and widest bakkie sold in South Africa.

As with the V7, the V9’s rear-end styling is derived directly from the Ford F-150. Picture: Charl Bosch

While essentially the same vehicle, both have different market focuses.

Resembling the Ford F-150, the V7 is more the workhorse variants as it has a traditional leaf spring rear suspension and hydraulic power steering.

By comparison, the V9, which takes after the Ram and South American Ram Rampage – yet still resembles an F-150 at the rear – is more luxurious and has a multi-link coil spring rear suspension and electric power steering.

Promise

Launched towards the end of last year, the route of just over 30km provided little opportunity to get really acquainted with either.

The arrival of the flagship V9 LTD for the weeklong test, therefore, promised a lot, but proved underwhelming not only power-wise, but also on the durability front.

You cannot beat a ‘Ram’

Aesthetically, little discouraging is needed from describing the V9 as not being a macho looker.

While the blatant Ram copy can be seen as disappointing for harking back to China’s copy-and-paste past of Western products, the American-truck look adds to its appeal the P500 cannot replicate.

Standard 18-inch alloy wheesl fill the arches without trouble. Picture Charl Bosch

Not stopping there, the small, on paper, black 18-inch wheels doesn’t make the V9 look top-heavy, nor does it fail to not fully fill the massive wheel arches.

Lacking only the Ram logo on the grille, the imitation chrome plastic finish felt equally American cheap, while the F-150 rear could have been changed to differentiate it better from the V7.

Given South Africa’s penchant for American-inspired design from the Ram, F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Tundra, though, the V9, on aesthetics alone, is off to an impressive start.

Sure this is a bakkie?

Getting inside is more of a “stepping-up on the side-steps” process, literally, thanks to the Tunland V9’s 1.9m height and useful 240mm of ground clearance.

With the door open, the interior is anything bakkie-like and insted resembles that of a R1 million plus SUV.

The Tunland V9’s interior is more SUV than bakkie. Picture: Charl Bosch

While elements from the G7 linger, the gear lever being the most prominent, tactile feel and quality is not only premium, but the quality of materials used soft and plush.

What’s more, Foton has resisted going the typical Chinese vehicle route of bundling all of the various functions into the infotainment display.

Instead, physical buttons adorn the steering wheel, on the centre console and most importantly, below the 14.6-inch display for the dual-zone climate control.

Foton has retained a fair amount of physical switchgear, including for the dual-zone climate control. Picture: Charl Bosch

While the use of piano key black on the floating centre console can be seen as over-the-top, the cabin is neat and the red stitch work contrasted well with the imitation black leather upholstery.

The infotainment system itself is responsive and streamlined without too many sub-menus to aid user-friendliness. The offset is both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Troubled seat

Sadly, a bizarre occurrence collecting the Tunland V9 brought long-term durability into question.

Having clocked less than 800km, the unit’s seatback only adjusted to a certain angle before stopping completely.

More worryingly was the confirmation by those present at its collection that the angle is in fact “normal” and that the ‘back doesn’t go any further forwards”.

Faulty driver’s seatback proved a massive annoyance throughout the seven-day test. Picture: Charl Bosch

Not experienced during the launch, though, the angle provided little in the way of back support and was puzzling since the passenger’s seat folded and reclined without issue.

Seemingly, the mechanism had failed as, upon returning the test unit, adjusting the seatback of another V9 saw the seatback fold forward without any troubles.

While hopefully limited to the test unit, the suspected faulty mechanisms did spoil comfort as the seat’s base had to moved almost onto the steering wheel.

Massive space

The lack of the seatback going forward also meant it encroached on rear passenger legroom, which remained more than spacious.

Ram-sized proportions means no space qualms at the rear. Picture: Charl Bosch

As its Ram proportions suggest, rear passengers are, in normal circumstances, unlikely to complain about a lack of space.

Despite the somewhat unnecessary addition, for a bakkie, of the panoramic sunroof, headroom is more than generous. However, the seatbacks – again – will be too upright from some.

Spec loaded

In term of specification, Foton has left little out by equipping its flagship with;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

wireless smartphone charger;

ambient lighting;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

auto on/off LED headlights;

remote control electric windows;

six airbags;

360-degree camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Change Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

A rear step has been integrated into the tailgate, however, some will find it too high. Picture: Charl Bosch

While able to be turned off, the various safety systems would re-engage after the ignition had been switched on, proving to be overly intrusive as well.

Also below par is the sound quality of the six-speaker audio system and the rear step integrated into the tailgate. Although welcome, it will still be too high for some getting into loadbox.

Deserving of more

Tipping the scales at 2 360kg, the Tunland V9’s powerunit is a more of mismatch by impressing as well as underwhelming.

While the Ram’s façade promises a six-cylinder engine at least, the V9 makes do with the same 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine as the G7.

Tunland V9’s 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Picture: Charl Bosch

Developed by Foton and long-time partner Cummins under the Aucan banner, the unit makes a modest 120kW/390Nm, bolstered slightly by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

As standard, the V9 LTD has a BorgWarner-made four-wheel drive system with an Auto setting similar to the 4A mode on the Ford Ranger.

In addition to low range, the LTD has front and rear locking differentials made by Eaton, Hill Descent Control and three off-road modes; Mud, Snow and Sand.

Floating centre console is replete with low range transfer case dial (L) and mode selector (R). Picture: Charl Bosch

Able to wade 700mm, the claimed payload is rated at 1 000kg and the tow capacity at the industry standard 3 500kg.

Adding further to its technical and off-road credentials is the engine being paired to the ubiquitous ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

On the move

The overall execution is mixed as the Tunland V9 feels lethargic and almost underpowered to the point of feeling it will stall as Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ times as Gerotek proved.

Somewhat disappointing given the promise of its design suggesting fiery performance, the upside to the powertrain is a linear power delivery and almost no cabin noise intrusion.

Quiet and refinement, once again out of the low-down dead zone, the engine is paired well to the transmission, whose operations are smooth and well matched to the point of not requiring overriding by opting for the paddle shifters.

The main benefit of the hybrid system, other than consumption, is that the Tunland V9 is largely devoid of the typical Chinese vehicle throttle calibration issues.

By enlarge, the ride is sublime as a result of the coil spring setup. However, sudden imperfection are not dealt with quickly, resulting in shudders being send into the cab and the rear feeling light with no load in the back.

On the move, the V9 feels its size and while not as wallowy as a 1970s American land yachts, needs care when negotiating tight sections such as underground parking bays, for example.

What’s more, the brakes underperformed and required more than the usual input to bring the V9 to a stop.

Consumption

As for fuel consumption, the Tunland V9’s digital instrument cluster displayed a best of 9.5 L/100 km after its seven-day and 693km tenure.

While this bettered Foton’s 10.8 L/100 km, town driving or stepping on the accelerator to keep the engine on the boil, saw consumption easily rise into the low 10s.

Throughout its stay, Standard mode was selected, with Sport seldom used and Eco never once opted for.

Conclusion

With a price tag of R799 900, the Foton Tunland V9 LTD offers an incredible lot for a sub-R1 million lifestyle bakkie offerings from Ford, Volkswagen and the P500 cannot match.

Let down by an engine that would have performed better had it had at least 20kW extra, the V9 is, nonetheless, something different from norm and with a unique appeal than those of its rivals.