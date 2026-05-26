Can LDV Terron 9 take it to Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux?

On paper, the LDV Terron 9 has the spec and price tag to make waves in the premium double cab bakkie segment. But getting to experience one firsthand remains elusive.

Our affair with the LDV Terron 9 started well over a year ago when we first announced that the bakkie might be coming to South Africa.

To being invited to a media launch event where we never got to drive it, getting our hands on a Terron 9 is proving almost impossible.

Could be a strong contender

It’s touted as a premium Chinese offering where one no longer must choose between rugged capability and everyday comfort while also being said to blend the practicality of a bakkie with the comfort, technology and sophistication of a modern SUV. It has a lot to live up to.

The LDV Terron 9 has the potential to enter the market as a strong competitor in a crowded segment. Especially amongst the Chinese who are eyeing up the mainstream premium players like Ford with its Ranger and Toyota with the Hilux, but with better pricing.

Pricing and warranty

Talking of which, the Terron 9 is LDV’s premium double-cab bakkie offering above its more workhorse, budget friendly T60 range that has been on sale for some time now and available in two trim levels:

Premium – R779 900

Flagship – R849 900

The LDV Terron 9 also comes standard with a five-year / 200 000km warranty and five-year / 100 000km service plan. As such it can easily compete with anything else on offer.

What you are missing out on

The LDV Terron 9 is one of the biggest bakkies on the road and has a wide, muscular stance with bold, upright styling. You also get:

3 500kg towing capacity;

LED headlights with DRLs;

20-inch alloy wheels;

roof rails;

electric tailgate; and

panoramic sunroof on the flagship model.

Inside, the LDV Terron 9 offers a cabin that’s crafted with space, comfort, and versatility in mind. Picture: Supplied

Interior treatment

On the inside the LDV Terron 9 offers the likes of:

a full leather interior;

dual 12.3-inch displays;

JBL audio system;

dual-zone automatic climate control;

heated multifunction steering wheel; and

heated and ventilated seats with a massage function.

Safety equipment

When it comes to safety, the LDV Terron 9 once again has to hold back for nobody. The bakkie has a 5-star ANCAP safety rating which was achieved in 2024. It features:

seven airbags;

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB);

lane safety systems and blind spot assist; and

parking and visibility support.

Stability and control systems include:

traction control;

hill-start assist;

hill descent control; and

tyre pressure monitoring.

Power and torque on demand

It is powered by a 2.5 litre turbodiesel engine delivering a class leading 164kW and 520Nm and has an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The LDV Terron 9 once again on paper is delivering the goods.

The bakkie also offers multiple drive modes, including:

Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud, Snow, Sand, Tow, Rock, Wade and Crawl.

These all allow drivers to tailor the experience to different conditions. It has front and rear differential locks and an intelligent torque-on-demand system to enhance traction, control and all-terrain performance.

Combining rugged capability, premium comfort and advanced technology, the LDV Terron 9 is a compelling new alternative for South Africans seeking a double cab bakkie that is equally suited to work, family life and adventure.

Now if we could only get one to test drive…