Family feud: Entry-level Suzuki Across sizes-up against flagship sibling

Suzuki's new flagship has come off an impressive first month of full sales with a choice of two distinct trim levels on offer.

Whether because of its sub-R500 000 price tag, specification, styling or size gain over the Grand Vitara it now sits above, the Suzuki Across capped its first full month of sales in April off with an offset of 231 units.

Good start

By comparison, the admittedly older and smaller Grand Vitara registered an uptake of only 96 units.

Its tally only ranking it as Suzuki’s sixth best-seller of the month, the numbers can still be seen as encouraging given the Across representing Suzuki’s most premium offering.

NOT a Toyota

Launched in March after debuting in India last year as the Victoris, the Across, initially, caused some confusion prior to its arrival.

Based on the new Toyota RAV4, Europe’s second generation Across won’t be offered in South Africa anytime soon. Picture: Suzuki

Using the same name as the European version, which uses the Toyota RAV4 as a base, admittedly unsearched claims and comments on various social media sites, claimed the EU model would be offered in South Africa as part of the brand’s partnership agreement.

The arrival of the Victoris version, though, confirmed otherwise as the step-up from the Grand Vitara is an entirely Suzuki developed product without any Toyota output or a rebadged Toyota equivalent.

Hybrid returns

More crucially, the Across sees the return of hybridisation to a Suzuki model following the discontinuation of the self-charging hybrid Grand Vitara last year.

Across uses a 12-volt mild-hybrid system in conjunction with the newer 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. Picture: Charl Bosch

A move, which also involved the removal of the combustion-engined GLX model with the manual gearbox to accommodate the Across, the electrified setup is, however, partial as it involves a 12-volt mild-hybrid system.

At the same time, the Across lacks the Grand Vitara’s all-wheel drive system – arguably one of the reasons that saw the latter price tag’s eclipse the R500 000 mark as the most expensive Suzuki on-sale at the time.

Base vs top

No longer the priciest Suzuki model – an accolade that now belongs to the five-door Jimny GLX auto at R489 900 following the removal of the Swift Sport – the arrival of the Across for the seven-stay made for a hard-to-ignore comparison.

[Top to bottom]: GL opens the Across the range while the GLX tops it. Picture: Charl Bosch

Initially, the test unit arrived in the shape of the flagship GLX priced at R464 900. Upon its return, though, it replacement happened to be the entry-level GL absent at the local launch in Cape Town two months ago.

Differentiated by spec and transmission, the indirect shootout between the most affordable and expensive variants – as is often the case – resulted in a surprise conclusion.

Visually

Visually, the differences are easy to spot as the GLX rides on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the GL gets what Suzuki calls painted steel covers of the same diameter.

As standard, both have LED headlights, imitation front and rear skidplates underneath the bumpers, chunky black cladding around the wheel arches, on the bumpers and door sills, and a thin LED light strip reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo Junior and Aston Martin DBX connecting the rear clusters.

(L-R) GL rides on painted 17-inch steel wheels whereas the GLX has 17-inch diamond-cut alloys. Picture: Charl Bosch

For the GLX, satin silver roof rails are included. Yet, even with the “painted” wheels, the Across cuts a more stylish, upmarket and distinctive figure than the Grand Vitara.

A further option is the dual-tone finish on the GLX, which on the test unit paired a black roof with a new colour called Mystic Green Pearl.

Inside

Stepping inside, the differences between the GL and GLX is mostly specification related, yet the former still offers a lot for it comparatively low R349 900 asking price.

On both, the Across is equipped with climate control and rear vents, a hands-free electric tailgate, keyless entry and push-button start, front and rear armrests and type-A as well as type-C USB ports.

Regardless of trim level, all variants receive a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and Suzuki’s new 10.1-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also standard is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 10.1-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The latter reserved exclusively for the Across and no other Suzuki product assembled by its Maruti division, the setup is relatively easy to use despite also serving as the interface for major functions of the climate control.

Interior of the GL appears similar to the GLX, but loses a few features. Picture: Charl Bosch

That being said, physical switches have been retained on the steering wheel, a proper knob for the audio system and the “basic” climate functions.

Cabin execution is neat too, with good feeling materials considering the Across’ price. However, while the copper accents on the air vents add a premium touch, the piano key black decorative panels on the doors felt unnecessary.

Cloth upholstery is the sole seat material option for the GL. Picture: Charl Bosch

More welcome is the dual design for the central hangdown section – the upper shelf housing the wireless smartphone charging pad, and the lower section a storage area where the USB ports are found.

On the GL, the Across has a urethane-trimmed steering wheel and cloth upholstered seats, which make way for imitation leather with copper stitching on the GLX.

GLX gets leather upholstery, electric height adjustability for the driver’s seats and cooling for the front chairs. Picture: Charl Bosch

In both instances, comfort and support impressed, with the GLX additionally having an electric adjustment for the driver’s seat.

What’s more, it also boasts an eight-speaker Infinity sound system versus the GL’s unbranded six, ventilation for the front seats and ambient lighting.

Practicality

A further addition is a panoramic sunroof, which ingresses on rear passenger headroom found to be already pinched on the GL. Less of a complaint is the ample legroom.

GLX comes standard with a panoramic sunroof. However, all trim levels have rear air-conditioning vents from the start. Picture: Charl Bosch

Somewhat disappointingly, the Infinity audio undelivered, though not as irksome as the slow opening and closing speed of the electric tailgate all models have as standard.

Once opened, the Across’ boot serves up 347-litres of packing space, which drops to 333-litres on the GLX as a result of the subwoofer.

Boot space is rated at 347-litres in the GL and 333-litres in the GLX. Picture: Charl Bosch

Bizarrely, Suzuki doesn’t quote a figure for the 60/40 split rear seat in the folded position.

Safety for all

Comprehensive is safety as all models have six airbags, rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Programme and Hill Start Assist.

On the GLX, the GL’s reverse camera makes way for a 360-degree display, the cruise control for adaptive cruise and the rear parking sensors augmented by front assistance.

Lane Departure Warning, a Head-Up Display, Auto High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert completes the driver assistance systems off.

On the move

Unsurprisingly, the biggest difference between the GL and GLX is their on-road manners.

Whereas the latter is paired from the off with the six-speed automatic gearbox, the GL come standard with a five-speed manual. An option is the auto priced at R372 900.

Given Suzuki’s knack for producing some of the slickest three-pedal options on mainstream products today, the manual proved its worth by being better matched to the 12-volt assisted normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Although improved from the old four-speed, the six-speed automatic transmission has its work cut out to make the most out of the engine’s low power and torque figures. Picture: Charl Bosch

As experienced at the launch, the automatic represents a significant improvement on the dated four-speed found in the Fronx, Grand Vitara, Baleno, XL6 and Jimny.

However, it shifts in a similar tardy manner as a result of being geared for efficiency. As such, it tends to rush in order to get to sixth gear, leaving the Across feeling underpowered.

While opting for the paddle shifters rectifies matters somewhat, the newer K15C engine’s 76kW/137Nm – one kilowatt and a single Newton Metre down on the older K15B – could have done with a bit more grunt to better move its 1 245 kg.

Standard on the GL, the five-speed manual remains a Suzuki standout, though, a sixth ratio would have helped keep noise levels down at the national limit. Picture: Charl Bosch

With the manual gearbox and less equipment, the Across tips the scales at 1 175 kg, which, while seemingly of little interest on paper, shows when setting off.

Slick and with a light clutch action, rowing the ‘box, of which a lot will be needed to keep the engine on the boil, makes the most of the engine’s free-revving nature in a manner the auto cannot match.

That being said, a sixth ratio would have been welcome as with the self-shifter, the engine becomes vocal at the national limit.

Unlike at the launch, the Across’ lack of brake pedal feel didn’t transpire on either model. At the same time, the ride felt complaint, comfortable and the steering light without being lifeless.

Consumption

Given Suzuki’s tendency for producing products capable of requiring only a syringe’s worth of fuel, the GL’s weight drop and manual transmission didn’t translate to any gains over the heavier auto GLX.

Instead, both recorded an identical best of 6.2 L/100 km over 404 km and 472 km respectively, albeit well-down on Suzuki’s optimistic 5.3 L/100 km claim.

Conclusion

The “same-same but different” expression is often translated in different ways. Yet in the case of the Suzuki Across, it shows.

Aside from the small gains provided by the mild-hybrid system, the engine’s lack of urge and self-shifting transmission hinder what should have been a bigger step-up from the four-speed ‘box.

Admittedly, most buyers will be indifferent and appreciate the six-speed for its convenience than rapid-fire shifting.

Given its sub-R350 000 starting price, the GL presents a compelling case when taking into account the value proposition presented by similarly priced Chinese offerings.

This, together with Chinese vehicle acceptance still being anything but universal, the Across still makes for a more than worthwhile buy all things considered.