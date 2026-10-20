Export-market Freelander 8 ditches REEV for plug-in hybrid

Although approved for Australasia in 2027, confirmation for South Africa is still to be made.

Chery’s joint venture with JLR under the Chery-JLR banner has introduced a second powertrain option for the Freelander 8, reportedly only for export markets.

Although revealed for the Chinese market in August, the 8’s showing at Chery’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu on Monday (19 October) coincided with the new powertrain, which joins the existing range-extending electric (REEV) option.

Dimensions

Externally, the export model is unchanged from the Chinese-spec Freelander 8, however, changes have been made to its platform and dimensions so that it now has the following measurements:

Length : 5 118 mm;

: 5 118 mm; Wheelbase : 3 040 mm;

: 3 040 mm; Height : 1 926 mm;

: 1 926 mm; Width: 2 050 mm

This makes it 67 mm longer and 28 mm taller than the Chinese model, with its wheelbase and width being unchanged.

Carried over are the electronically locking limited slip rear diff, the mechanically locking differential at the front, the virtual centre locking diff and the dual-chamber air suspension as part of the i-ATS all-wheel drive system.

Interior still has the 15.6-inch infotainment display and the corner-to-corner 46-inch binnacle below the windscreen line. Picture: Freelander China

In addition to the rear-wheel steering and a crab-walk type functions, the export variant comes standard with all-terrain tyres and seven driving modes.

The claimed ground clearance is 266 mm, and the wading depth is up to 900 mm, both achievable with the suspension in its highest setting.

No more REEV

On the power front, the REEV setup has been dropped for a plug-in hybrid that combines a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol with a 34.1-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors.

Whereas the combined setup in the REEV is 610kW/813Nm, the plug-in hybrid outputs 460kW/662Nm, which translates to a WLTP electric-only range of 110 km and a combined of 886 km with the combustion engine included.

Supporting DC charging will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 20-80%. The claimed 0-100 km/h sprint is said to be 5.8 seconds.

Not for South Africa, yet

Announced at the event was the confirmation of the Freelander 8 for Southeast Asia, Northern Europe and the Middle East.

At the same time, right-hand drive production also received approval, with Australia and New Zealand set to become the first right-hooking markets to receive it.

For the moment, plans on introducing the Freelander 8 to South Africa are unknown. However, expect clearer details to emerge in the new year.