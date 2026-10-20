Rumoured for South Africa iCaur V25 detailed as sales start in China

Social reports from Chery's annual International User Summit have alleged the V25 as having received the nod for South Africa in 2027.

Having debuted in China in August, iCaur used the opening day of parent company Chery’s annual International User Summit in its hometown of Wuhu on Monday (18 October) to reveal the export market iCaur V25.

Third REEV

Launched the same day sales of the Chinese variant began, the V25 serves as an alternative to the all-electric V23, but with a range-extending electric powertrain.

As its name suggests, it will slot between the V23 and V27 and become the third iCar/iCaur product with a range-extending (REEV) setup after the latter and the 03T REEV.

Dimensions

Uncovered in documents submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in July, the V25 rides on a version of the V23’s platform, but with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 636 mm;

: 4 636 mm; Wheelbase : 2 820 mm;

: 2 820 mm; Width : 1 920 mm:

: 1 920 mm: Height: 1 855 mm

This makes it 416mm longer and 5mm wider than the V23, with its wheelbase up 85mm and its height up 10mm.

V25 has a number of subtle exterior differences from the V23. Picture: iCaur Europe

iCaur claims an approach angle of 30°, breakover angle of 17° and departure angle of 28°, as well as a slightly reduced ground clearance of 197 mm versus the V23’s 210 mm.

Able to tow 1 800 kg, the V25 has the same luggage capacity up to 1 549 litres, plus an additional 22 litres provided by the faux spare wheel cover.

External changes

Equipped with LiDAR and riding on alloy wheels up to 21 inches, the Chinese market V25 comes in four trim levels, Pro, Max, Max+ and Ultra, with the biggest external change from the V23 being an “open” grille, exhaust outlets, a new bonnet and altered LED headlights.

Appearing noticeably longer in profile, with a revised roof and wider rear window, iCar has also changed the taillight graphics and fitted a new bumper.

Interior

Inside, the 15.4-inch infotainment display remains; however, the otherwise optional digital instrument cluster binnacle is now standard and not located within the former, as on the V23 from the start.

Biggest change inside is the bulkier, new centre console. Picture: iCaur Europe

While the dashboard and physical dials underneath the infotainment system have been carried over, the centre console is new and fitted with a bigger tray for the pair of wireless smartphone charging pads.

Chinese specification items, according to autohome.com.cn, involves heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, ambient lighting and the ability to have the front seats recline so as to create a bed in tandem with the rears.

Single or dual-motor REEV

The biggest change from the V23 resides up front, where iCaur has paired a 33.6-kWh battery with a single electric motor, developing 185kW/300Nm.

Taken from the V27, the second option adds a second motor for an all-wheel-drive configuration, with power and torque increasing to 335kW/505Nm.

In both instances, the electric hardware is supplemented by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, whose 115kW/220Nm is used solely as a generator and is therefore not connected to the drive wheels.

Accordingly, the single-motor has an all-electric range of 210 km and a combined range of 1 240 km based on China’s CLTC cycle. The claimed ranges for the dual-motor are 200 km and 1 210 km, respectively.

Coming?

Priced from 139 800 to 175 800 yuan, which equates to between R343 204 and R431 583 when directly converted and without taxes, social media reports from the summit have alleged the V25 has received approval for South Africa in 2027.

However, an official announcement by iCaur South Africa confirming the V25 outright is still to be made.