The iCaur V23 combines retro-inspired styling, useful everyday practicality and a high level of standard equipment.

One of the biggest criticisms of electric vehicles is that they seldom offer up any emotion or excitement for the driver.

Sure, they get the job of transportation done and some of them are stupidly fast too. But let’s be blunt; most of them are about as exciting as blob-shaped kitchen appliances.

At least when you look at the iCaur V23, it already offers you something a bit different. It has that boxy silhouette-meets-old-school vibe that everybody seems to love these days.

Legroom that doesn’t quit. Shoulder space that doesn’t compromise. Premium seating for every passenger, not just the driver. Picture: Supplied

Minimalist interior

Jumping inside you are greeted by an interior dominated by a 15.4-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, rotary dials and toggle switches.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as is Bluetooth connectivity and voice command functionality.

I wish I could agree with iCaur when it says “selected vehicle functions in one easy-to-access interface”. But I can’t. I hate having to dig through menu after menu to do simple tasks.

I’m not even going to get started on the active cruise control function. You activate it by pulling down on the gear lever while the car is in drive. Then you have to move to the steering wheel controls if you want to do anything else.

I guess if you owned one and had more than a few days to spend with the car, you could dig into the menus like a pro.

Plenty space

The second thing you will notice is the iCaur V23 offers plenty of space for the driver and the passengers.

And while the boot is not massive with the seats up, it provides enough space for the average family weekend trip away.

If there are only two of you in the car, or you want to use your V23 as a cargo van, all you have to do is drop the rear seats and you will have close to 1 000 litres of space.

From badging to buttons, every element of the iCaur V23 is designed to deliver performance and personality. Picture: Supplied

Power and performance

The current iCaur V23 range gives you a choice between two fully electric powertrains. A single-motor 2WD derivative produces 10 kW and 180Nm.

Then there’s an AWD derivative, as we had on test here, with a second electric motor that produces a punchy 155kW and 292Nm.

In typical electric-car fashion, this AWD is brisk, with a claimed 0-10 km/h time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of only 140km/h.

I say only because you barely have time to pull out to overtake another car and you are running against the electronic speed limiter.

Battery efficiency

The AWD iCaur V23 comes with a bigger 81.9kWh battery and a claimed driving range of 430km. But as with any electric car, where you do most of your driving matters.

Running around town – an electric car’s happy place – you can get quite close to 400km. But travelling on the open road at 120km/h and above, you won’t see 300km.



This wasn’t an issue for me as I did most of my driving around the suburbs and simply put the car on charge when I got home.

But I have a feeling a long trip could become more about finding charging stations than having fun.

Premium materials meet premium tech in a cabin that responds to touch, mood and movement, with immersive sound. Picture: Supplied

AWD for the win

The iCaur V23 makes do with a MacPherson strut front suspension and a rear multilink arrangement.

This translates into a decent driving experience, if not a little on the firm side. But it’s nothing that would put me off buying one.

Acceleration is well modulated for everyday use and the car offers various driving modes from Eco to Comfort, Sport, Individual and Slippery.

Being AWD, you also get an Off-Road mode. I never thought we would use this mode because we had been treating our V23 like a pavement princess.

Ranger rescue

But when we were out taking our pics, we found ourselves playing more and more with the car off-road. The joke was that I was trying to channel my recently acquired national rally driver status.

True or not, the V23 did not miss a beat and did better than I thought it would. We even had to rescue a Ford Ranger that thought it could swim and had got stuck in the mud. Pictures available on request.

The iCaur V23 offers heritage that meets tomorrow in a square stance and mesh detail that turns heads on instinct. Picture: Enrique Coelho

Verdict

It is easy to see why the iCaur V23 is so popular. It offers cool retro styling and space for the whole family.

Plus, it has a decent amount of urge and plenty of tech and safety onboard. It is also easy on the pocket in a world where fuel prices have gone mad.

Pricing

V23 AWD – R669 900

The iCaur V23 coes with an eight-year / 200 000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year / 160 000km power battery warranty. A five-year / 100 000 km service plan is included, along with roadside assistance for eight years / 200 000km.