By Shaun Holland

18 Jun 2024

07:30 am

GAS Motorshow thrills car enthusiasts in Durban [PICS]

At the centre of the event was a safe area for spinners, drifters, stunt drivers and motocross riders to entertain the adrenaline junkies.

A GMC truck on air suspension crouches at the GAS Motorshow last weekend.

A GMC truck on air suspension at GAS Motorshow, whcih took place at Suncoast casino, 15 July 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

KwaZulu-Natal is not prepared to step behind anyone when it comes to enthusiasm for cars – as was proved over the weekend at the GAS Motorshow at the Suncoast casino in Durban, where some of South Africa’s top automotive builders showcased their amazing customisation talents.

A Volkwagen Beetle with the air suspension setup mounted to the roof rack at GAS Motorshow 2024, which took place at Suncoast casino, 15 July 2024. Picture Shaun Holland

There was a good variety of vehicles in the arena. On display were lowered and customised VW Beetles to tricked-out American trucks – and I got to see my first Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the 1970s, seemingly in near showroom condition.

It was also the first time KZN got the opportunity to see the famous Nkabi GP, Chicanos Customs BMW E9 which won a top five spot in the UK at the Gravity Show. Some builds which stood out included a ‘63 Impala with hydraulic suspension, an Audi S2 Quattro with a V10 engine and a Jetta 3 VR6, which had a Porsche theme and won best build at the show.

A Mach 1 Mustang on display at GAS motorshow 2024 which took place at Suncoast casino, 15 July 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

At the centre of the event was a safe area for spinners, drifters, stunt drivers and motocross riders to entertain the adrenaline junkies.

And once the sun had set, the event arena was transformed into an afterparty which saw the likes of Clint L and DJ Dalootz entertaining the crowd.

Nkabi GP, the Chicanos BMW E9 which won a top 5 spot at Gravity 2023 on display at GAS Motorshow 2024, which took place at Suncoast casino, 15 July 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

Durban

Motoring
