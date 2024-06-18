GAS Motorshow thrills car enthusiasts in Durban [PICS]

At the centre of the event was a safe area for spinners, drifters, stunt drivers and motocross riders to entertain the adrenaline junkies.

KwaZulu-Natal is not prepared to step behind anyone when it comes to enthusiasm for cars – as was proved over the weekend at the GAS Motorshow at the Suncoast casino in Durban, where some of South Africa’s top automotive builders showcased their amazing customisation talents.

A Volkwagen Beetle with the air suspension setup mounted to the roof rack at GAS Motorshow 2024, which took place at Suncoast casino, 15 July 2024. Picture Shaun Holland

There was a good variety of vehicles in the arena. On display were lowered and customised VW Beetles to tricked-out American trucks – and I got to see my first Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the 1970s, seemingly in near showroom condition.

It was also the first time KZN got the opportunity to see the famous Nkabi GP, Chicanos Customs BMW E9 which won a top five spot in the UK at the Gravity Show. Some builds which stood out included a ‘63 Impala with hydraulic suspension, an Audi S2 Quattro with a V10 engine and a Jetta 3 VR6, which had a Porsche theme and won best build at the show.

A Mach 1 Mustang on display at GAS motorshow 2024 which took place at Suncoast casino, 15 July 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

And once the sun had set, the event arena was transformed into an afterparty which saw the likes of Clint L and DJ Dalootz entertaining the crowd.