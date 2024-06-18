One fatality and numerous injuries after early morning accident in KZN

Four patients were treated for minor injuries while one critically injured patients was airlifted to hospital.

The scene of a four-vehicle collision on the R102. Picture: IPSS/ Supplied

A four vehicle-collision has claimed the life of at least one person in KZN.

The incident occurred on the R102 near Mandini at roughly 8am on Tuesday, 18 June.

IPSS Medical Rescue and its search and rescue teams were among the first responders on the scene, with paramedics confirming the four vehicles had collided.

“Four people were found to have sustained minor injuries and one patient sustained critical injuries. Sadly, one person was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” confirmed IPSS.

The nature of the critically injured patient’s injuries prompted a call for air-support and the patient was airlifted to hospital by Netcare 911 helicopter for further care.

At least nine dead in three other KZN accidents

Three serious accidents in the KZN Midlands have seen the deaths of at least nine people.

A light delivery vehicle carrying passengers overturned on the R74 near Kranskop on Saturday night, 15 June.

“The vehicle had seven occupants. Four died and three were injured. Out of the four that died, three were men and one was a woman. The injured occupants were taken to Ntunjambili Hospital,” KwaZulu-Natal Road Transport Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Sindi KaNgidi Msimang, as per The Witness.

Earlier that day, four people perished after a vehicle rolled down an embankment along the R617 in Merrivale.

Rescue teams were required to use specialised rescue equipment to access the vehicle and found that all the occupants of the vehicle had succumbed to their injuries.

On Sunday, 16 June, a truck driver died when his truck rolled and caught fire on the R617 near Boston.

A passenger of the truck was found alive but is in a critical condition.