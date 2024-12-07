Mercedes-AMG GLS63 a heavyweight to be reckoned with

This monstrosity of an SUV will put many hot hatches to shame when the light turns green.

Nothing that weighs 2 625kg should be able to reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.21 seconds. Yet here we are, gasping for breath after seeing the updated Mercedes-AMG GLS63’s road test results.

Many will argue the point of the GLS63’s mere existence, and rightfully so. Mercedes already offers its seven-seater big daddy SUV in GLS450d and GLS580 guise, the latter capable of sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Guessing that Affalterbach produces the GLS63 just because they can is plausible, but there is a more board approval-seeking method in the madness. Great German rival does not have, and neither does it intend to, have a pukka M version for the X7, the Mercedes-AMG GLS63’s direct rival.

AMG vs BMW M division

But the fastest X7 in Munich’s stable, the M60i, did clock a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 4.51 seconds during The Citizen Motoring’s road test last year. The GLS580’s claimed time of 4.9 seconds was never going to catch the 390kW/750Nm 4.4-litre V8 Beemer. This meant that little niche of a full-blown AMG to keep it’s nose ahead of the best enemy No 1 has to offer is just too tempting.

Our GLS63 rode on optional 23-inch multi-spoked forged wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Enter the Mercedes-AMG GLS63. Similar to the GLS580, it is powered by AMG’s familiar 4.0-litre V8 powertrain with mild electrical assistance. But the power outputs are increased to a mind-numbing 450kW of power and 850Nm of torque.

Funnily enough, despite the power outputs being the same as when we tested the AMG GLS63 back in 2021 and the latest version weighing a mere 5kg lighter, it completed the dash slightly faster. One tenth of a second to be exact from its previous time of 4.31 seconds. Maybe it’s those prescribed blue pills giving Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ right foot renewed energy on the accelerator.

Stopping a large piece of metal

While the test results – and the general handling – are really impressive for a huge chunk of metal measuring 5 207mm, braking is another story altogether. Despite state-of-the-art discs and callipers and all the fancy AMG technology provided by the braking system, stopping a 3-ton plus fully loaded beast when travelling at its top whack of 280km/h in hurry is a different kettle of fish. Good thing we don’t have an Autobahn with no speed limits and South African road users are law-abiding citizens.

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is every bit as plush a luxury lounge as you’d expect from its price tag of over R4.3-million. In front there is 12.3-inch screens with all the tech that comes with while a myriad of creature comforts keeps occupants comfortable is the large cabin. Even the legroom in the third row is quite decent.

Sit back and enjoy the ride. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

To be honest the cabin feels a tad dated compared to fresher Mercedes SUV siblings, but it does carry it age with a Joan Collins-esque class.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG GLC63 shows mettle in taking down BMW X3 M

Unfortunately, the GLS53’s price over the three years since we last tested has gone up by the equivalent of Collins’ weekly wardrobe, which is just over a million rand, making it as niche as can be, Yet those who can afford it, will buy it because they can.

Mercedes-AMG GLS63 test results