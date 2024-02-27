GWM gives first glimpse of four new models coming to South Africa

Extensive roll-out involves three SUVs and one bakkie.

Having started 2024 off with the unveiling of the Tank 300 this month, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has revealed a further four new product South Africa will be receiving from the second quarter of this year.

Restructuring

Showcasing three at the official launch held on the outskirts of Sandton on Tuesday (27 February), the line-up comprises three SUVs and one bakkie, though in all instances, no pricing details were disclosed.

Rebranded to GWM South Africa as part of a brand restructuring comprising Haval and the P-Series bakkie division as core marques, and Tank, Ora and Wey as premium offerings, the exhibition mostly centred around the expansion of the P-Series, Tank and Haval marques, with the ultra-luxurious Wey being a no-no as a result of availability being restricted to left-hand-drive markets.

New models

Jolion and Jolion Pro

Present at the event as the one of the first models the local market will receive from second generation, the popular Haval Jolion range will undergo a range transforming in which the current Premium and Luxury trim levels fall away, together with the six-speed manual gearbox.

Continuing therefore is the entry-level City and flagship Super Luxury, both still powered by a 1.5 T-GDI engine, whose 105kW/210Nm will now go the front axle through the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission only.

Jolion Pro will again be offered as either a conventional petrol engine SUV, or with a hybrid powertrain.

The new addition though is the Jolion Pro that will be offered in petrol and hybrid guises, the latter set to be dropped from the current Jolion range.

While specification wasn’t disclosed, power figures were with outputs of 130kW/270Nm for the conventional 1.5 T-GDI petrol, and 140kW/370Nm in combined form for the HEV hybrid that utilises the model unique Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) instead of the mentioned dual-clutch.

Not Big Dog but H7

Missing from the event, but also set to arrive at the same time as the Jolion, the second generation Haval Big Dog will debut as a step-up from the current H6, although not under the moniker it uses in its home market.

Instead, it will be rebadged as the Haval H7 and as with the Jolion, ride on the Lemon platform that supports hybridisation either with mild-hybrid assistance, or as a plug-in hybrid.

The first model of GWM’s so-called Dragon family of SUVs to arrive on local soil – the most recent being the controversially named Haval Raptor – the H7 measures 4 706 mm long, 1 908 mm wide and 1 780 mm tall while riding on a 2 610 mm long wheelbase.

Not shown in the metal, the second generation Haval Big Dog will become available as the renamed Haval H7. Image: dailyrevs.com

As in China, two powertrains will be offered; a conventional 1.5 T-GDI producing 170kW/380Nm and the HEV hybrid that combines the same combustion engine with an electric motor and battery pack for a total system output of 179kW/530Nm.

According to a related report by carnewschina.com, the 19.27-kWh battery pack allows for an electric only range of 105 km and, in combination of the petrol engine, a theoretical range of 1 000 km in combined form.

On the transmission side, the T-GDI receives a nine-speed automatic and the HEV a model specific version of the DHT.

As with the Jolion, drive will go the front wheels, although an all-wheel-drive option will be available on the flagship petrol variants only.

Tank 500

Rumoured ever since the Shanghai Auto Show last year as being on the radar for South Africa, the gargantuan Tank 500 made its first showing on local soil ahead of its market premiere also set for the second quarter of 2024.

Fitted as standard with seven-seats and measuring longer than a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 at 5 078 mm, the second Tank model after the 300 will initially be limited to a single powertrain option, albeit a hybrid connected to a nine-speed auto ‘box.

Second Tank model in South Africa, the flagship Tank 500, will take aim at the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and to added extent, the Land Cruiser 300 as well as the Nissan Patrol.

Built on a body-on-frame platform and standing 1 905 mm tall, 1 934 mm wide and sporting a wheelbase of 2 850 mm, the mentioned powerplant displaces 2.0-litres, but aside from a turbocharger, adds an electric motor to the mix for a total output of 255k/648Nm.

Touted as rival for the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser Prado rather than the Land Cruiser 300 in Australia where sales started earlier this month, the Tank 500 will for now not be offered with the plug-in hybrid 2.0-litre powerplant, or the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that develops 265kW/500Nm.

P500

Debuting the final and probably most eagerly awaited model, the Shanhai Cannon bakkie also undergoes a name change for South Africa to P500 as a way of aligning with the step-down P-Series.

GWM’s flagship bakkie in China, the Ford F-150-sized P500 shares the platform as the Tank 500, but while also without the option of the mentioned V6 petrol, will have the option of a turbodiesel engine in addition to a hybrid petrol.

Debuting as the first bakkie to sport a multi-function tailgate that be opened traditionally or in a split barn-door style configuration, the P500 measures 5 445 mm long, 1 991 mm wide and 1 924 mm tall while sporting a wheelbase of 3 350 mm.

GWM’s flagship bakkie, the Shanhai Cannon, becomes the P500 as the step-up from the P-Series.

Also set to go on-sale in the second quarter of the year, the powerunits in question comprise the same electrically assisted 2.0-litre petrol as in the Tank 500, and a normal 2.4-litre oil-burner delivering 135kW/480Nm.

Unlike the P-Series, the P500 will be offered solely as a double cab, from the off with four-wheel-drive regardless of the chosen engine, and with a claimed towing capacity of 3 500 kg.

What does differ is the choice of transmissions with the HEV getting a hybrid specific nine-speed automatic and the diesel a conventional self-shifter, also with nine ratios.

Full spec and price details later

As mentioned, clearer and more specific details of each model’s specification sheet, and pricing, will be announced in the second quarter of the year.

