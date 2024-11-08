‘Functionality meets flair’ – GWM updates sporty Haval H6 GT

Styling changes and improved tech part of this coupe-styled SUV's 2024 update.

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) has updated the Haval H6 GT with a few very subtle enhancements.

Like the recently introduced Haval Jolion City and Pro, the H6 now features a prominent GWM badge on the tailgate. This follows the manufacturer’s decision to move the Haval sub-brand back under the company main banner.

The Haval H6’s heated front sports seats now also some with updated Alcantara-trim and carbon fibre-inspired accents, an interior update alongside integrated voice command control.

Haval H6 GT: Functionality meets flair

“The Haval H6 GT delivers not just performance, but also an enhanced presence. It’s where functionality meets flair – every journey will feel more exciting in this dynamic SUV,” says Conrad Groenewald, Chief Operations Officer at GWM South Africa.

The GT is kept unchanged up front, where its 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine sends 155kW of power and 325 Nm of torque to the all four wheels via seven-speed DCT gearbox. The outputs are 5kW/5Nm more that is on offer in other H6 2.0-litre derivatives.

The Haval H6 GT now features a GWM badge on the tailgate. Picture: GWM

Adding to its sporty appeal is Race Mode alongside three other selectable driving modes; Eco, Sport, and Off-Road.

GWM claims that the SUV will sip 8.4 litres of fuel for every 100km. But The Citizen Motoring got closer to the 13L/100km during our road when the GT was launched two years ago.

The Haval H6 GT features coupe-like styling with a slanting rear roof rounded off by rear roof and bootlid spoiler. The 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels has also been retained.

Safe as a house

Inside, there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen featuring through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 360-degree camera.

Safety comes in the form of adaptive cruise control with intelligent cruise, traffic jam assist, intelligent cornering, pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure alert and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert.

The GWM Haval H6 GT Super Luxury is priced at R662 250, which is R10 000 more than before. It coms standard with a five-year/100 000km warranty and five-year/60 000km service plan.