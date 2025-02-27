GWM approves P500 PHEV for South Africa, prices H6 GT PHEV

While still to be formally launched, both models are expected to debut soon, with pricing for the H6 GT being under R1-million.

Its product plans for 2025 announced last month, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has confirmed a surprise expansion comprising its first pair of plug-in hybrids (PHEV) within the coming months.

P500 PHEV

Announced at the Sandton Convention Centre on Wednesday evening (26 February) as part of its annual dealer awards prize giving, the first comes in the shape of the P500 that debuted in Australia earlier this month as the PHEV version of what is known there as the Cannon Alpha.

Not sold under the Shanhai Cannon nameplate as in China, the Australia-spec Alpha will seemingly differ little from the South African version, though for the moment, local market pricing remains unknown.

Set to become South Africa’s first plug-in hybrid bakkie as arrival of the BYD Shark remains unknown, the P500 PHEV combines the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the P500 HEV, with a 37.1-kWh battery pack powering an electric motor on each axle.

The result is a total system output of 300kW/750Nm, 45kW/102Nm more than the HEV, a claimed all-electric range of 110 km and the same 3 500 kg towing capacity.

P500 PHEV will seemingly become South Africa’s first plug-in hybrid bakkie as BYD is yet to debut the Shark. Image: GWM Australia

As with its hybrid sibling, and indeed the conventional 2.4-litre turbodiesel, drive is routed to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Dimensionally unchanged from the HEV and diesel, the P500 PHEV, in Cannon Alpha guise, comes in two trim levels; Lux and Ultra with both getting the dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, 18-inch alloy wheels, electronic rear diff-lock, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and drive mode selector as standard.

Reserved for the Ultra is ambient lighting, four additional speakers and Infinity branding for a total of 10, heated and cooled front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, massaging and electric front seats, two wireless smartphone chargers and Head-Up Display.

Standard across both safety-wise is Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, surround-view camera system and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Included on the Ultra is Park Assist and Automatic Reverse Braking for the Cross Traffic Alert system.

Down Under, pricing starts at $63 990 for the Lux and at $68 990 for the Ultra, which equates to directly converted stickers of R741 507 of R799 447.

For South Africa though, the P500 PHEV is likely to be priced above the HEV and not as an alternative to the diesel as in Australia.

If so, expect it to breach the R1-million mark based on the HEV’s R999 900 price tag. For the moment, GWM South Africa is yet to confirm an official date or time of reveal.

H6 GT PHEV

Shown in the metal at the awards, the H6 GT PHEV ups the fastback-styled GT range to two following the revisions applied to the standard variant in November last year.

Appearing similar to its sibling, the PHEV’s main difference resides up front and underneath where it combines the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Jolion Pro HEV with two electric motors driven by a 35.4-kWh battery pack.

Exact specification details will be released in due course. Image: Charl Bosch

Paired to a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the H6 GT PHEV produces a combined 342kW/762Nm, which GWM says will take it from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The claimed all-electric range is 180 km with drive going to all four wheels. According to GWM, the combined range, using both propulsion methods, is over 1 000 km.

Claimed all-electric range is 180 km and the overall utilising the petrol engine as well, more than 1 000 km. Image: Charl Bosch

A substantial 187kW/437Nm more than the conventional GT’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, the PHEV will, seemingly, again be offered solely Super Luxury guise with confirmed features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

Despite its formal market arrival still being unknown as mentioned, GWM has confirmed pricing of R800 000, an increase of R137 750 over the petrol-only GT.

Interior has not change much from the updated H6 GT introduced last year. Image: Charl Bosch

Expect more details, including the commencing of sales, to be announced within the coming weeks.

