WATCH: GWM P-Series LTD roughed up and raring to go

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

GWM has had a steady presence on the local bakkie sales charts for many years with the Steed and P-Series. Now the Chinese carmaker has raised their game even further with the GWM P-Series LTD.

Watch GWM P-Series LTD from up close

The LTD is based on the top spec LT derivative and has been given proper off-road treatment through a host of accessories. These include black gloss 18-inch alloys wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, front and rear off-road bumpers, black side steps and snorkel. It also gets a black sports bar, black plastic cladding on the wheel arches along with a black loadbin liner.

A winch, which according to GWM can pull up to 4.2 tons, is integrated into the front bumper.

The interior has not changed from the LT derivative. But is what is unique to the GWM P-Series LTD is three additional off-road modes – Snow, Mud and Sand – which can be selected via the drive mode selector. All three these modes come with their own unique screen in the multi-information display screen between in the instrument cluster.

Familiar powertrain

The powertrain of the GWM P-Series is kept unchanged from the LT. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill which sends 120kW of power and 400Nm of torque to all four wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission.

What is new though is the addition of a front diff lock which features along with the rear difflock and on-demand four-wheel drive system.

We did not do heavy off-roading in the GWM P-Series LTD, but did take it on some lengthy gravel stretches. While the ride quality is decent, it is on the stiff side and not as plush as some of its rivals.

The engine also does what is expected of yet, but is let down by a somewhat erratic gearbox. Just too many times during its weeklong stay did the box manage to move itself from automatic to manual shifting, especially when stationary. We only realised this after overrevving the first gear during acceleration.

As far as fuel consumption goes, The Citizen Motoring achieved a number of around 10.5-litres per 100 km. This number is pretty much par for the course.

Bakkie looks good

But we can’t fault the appearance of the GWM P-Series LTD. Like we said after testing the LT, the interior is really a giant leap in the world of bakkies. The materials and the stitching will especially appeal to female buyers.

On the LTD, this plushness inside is offset by a very rugged exterior appearance. One that even fans of more traditional bakkie manufacturers will have to admit looks good. And at R694 500 costs much less price than you’d pay in other stables.

Whether or not the GWM P-Series LTD has done enough to lure these buyers remains to be seen. But having said that, it’s priced and styled right to appeal to first-time bakkie buyers.