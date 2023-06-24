Toyota Quantum VX the one bus no Comrades runner can resist

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

It’s rare for a motoring scribe to choose the back seat over the driver’s seat. But when the vehicle in question is the Toyota Quantum VX Premium 6-seater, it’s a no-brainer.

When drafting a road trip to KwaZulu-Natal for this year’s Comrades Marathon, this motoring scribe had meticulous requirements.

Spending six odd hours on the road back to Johannesburg on the morning after you run 87-odd kilometres is not kind on the legs for anyone lower in the gene pool than Gerda Steyn.

Not only for the two runners undertaking our KZN trip, but also for the three seconders who did their fair share of scurrying along the route on race day.

A vehicle with comfortable seating for the lot was key. Comfortable as in legs straightish comfortable. Without a luggage on lap situation. But cars that can accommodate five adults in such extreme comfort plus their luggage are scarce.

Toyota Quantum VX to the rescue

As luck would have it, a Toyota Quantum VX Premium was available. Being a 6-seater instead of the 9-seater derivate, this bus fitted the bill to the tee.

First-class comfort. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Where the 9-seater has four captain’s chairs and a three-seater third row bench seat severely hampering luggage space, the 6-seater only has four captain’s chairs in the rear.

These four leather-clad seats can slide and electronically recline – with backrests moving down and footrests moving up like proper La-Z-boys – in any possible configuration across the depth of the cabin.

When they are all upright and slid forward legroom is tighter but then there are plenty of space for luggage in the rear.

And when you slide them back and recline them, luggage space is compromised at the offset of creating rear passenger comfort few other vehicles can rival.

Creature comforts

Adding to the comfort is the option to heat each of the four chairs from armrest-mounted controls. Plus an independent climate control in the rear.

Once your legs are comfy and bum warm, you can enjoy the scenery through the panoramic rear windows with pull-up sunshades and utilise the hordes of USB ports, side-mounted LED room lights, drinks holders and storage space.

The Toyota Quantum VX was so comfortable on race morning that myself and colleague and fellow runner Michel Bega needed much convincing to leave its cosy confines to go line up at the start in Pietermaritzburg’s five-degree winter chill.

The seat controls. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Toyota Quantum VX has urge

Comfort isn’t the only thing the Toyota Quantum VX has in abundance. The van is powered by the trusty 2.8-litre turbocharger GD-6 diesel engine that also serves on the Hilux and Fortuner. It produces 115kW of power and 420 Nm of torque sent to the rear wheels via six-speed automatic transmission.

Don’t be fooled by the fact that the Quantum VX’s mill is 35kW and 80Nm down on power from the Hilux and Fortuner. Nor the fact that is weight almost 700kg heavier than those two models’ 4×2 derivatives.

Not once did the Quantum VX feel underpowered in carrying five adults and a fair load of luggage. Not on the N3, nor on the hilly inclines around The Valley of a Thousand Hills.

Power delivery is supersmooth and it goes about its business without any fuss.

Driver’s paradise

In fact, the bus’ ridiculously easy handling – despite its size – and high seating position make it such a joy to operate that the driver’s seat was as sought-after during the trek as any of the captain’s chairs.

Even despite the front seats not being equipped with seat warmers, one of a few strange omissions. The others being a 12v power socket in the rear and an electronic tailgate.

The Toyota Quantum VX Premium has plenty of space. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

What does make the driver’s life a lot easier are plenty of other specifications like automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation and smartphone integration and a storage compartment in the centre console in which around six one-litre bottles can stand upright in.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite gives the driver the benefit of handy features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors and reverse camera with guidelines.

Surprisingly frugal

With the total weight of the loaded Toyota Quantum VX Premium 6-seater being well over three tons, we were prepared to pay for our sins at the pumps. But to our surprise, the fuel consumption was about par with what a double cab bakkie or medium to big SUV would have been.

Panoramic side windows provide the perfect backdrop inside this luxurious bus. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The first part of the journey – around 700km from Johannesburg to Scottburgh – was done sipping 8.9 litres per 100km. Overall, the 1 700km journey yielded a return of 10.2L/100km. These are excellent numbers in anyone’s book.

During Comrades, many runners choose to run in groups with pacers, which are called busses. This writer has never taken a bus during the race.

But he can get used to the idea of taking a bus after the race. As long as it’s a Toyota Quantum VX Premium.