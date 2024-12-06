GWM sends new Tank 500 Hi4-Z into battle with nearly 1 200 Nm

Most powerful production Tank model ever made has, for the moment, not been given approval for South Africa.

Special paint scheme aside, the Hi4-Z seems otherwise identical to the Hi4-T outwardly. Image: carnewschina.com

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has removed the wraps from its powerful SUV to date in the shape of its Tank brand’s 500 Hi4-Z.

Positioned as the flagship 500 model above the conventional petrol, HEV hybrid and the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Hi4-T, the Hi4-Z builds on the PHEV tech of the latter introduced in China earlier this year, but with the inclusion of a second electric motor and bigger battery pack.

Hi4-T vs Hi4-Z

Still build around the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the South African-market hybrid-only Tank 500, the configuration, in the Hi4-T, eschews the conventional hybrid hardware for a 37.1-kWh battery pack powering a front-mounted 120kW/400Nm electric motor.

Combined, the system develops 300kW/750Nm that goes to all four wheels through a hybrid-optimised nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Able to travel 110 km according to China’s CLTC measurements, the Hi4-T has claimed combined range of 950 km and according to GWM press material, requires a waiting time of 24 minutes from 30-80% using an up to 50 kW fast charger.

Debuting with a solitary trim grade priced at 379 800 yuan (R943 445), the Hi4-Z uses the same combustion engine as the Hi4-T, but receives a 59-kWh battery in addition to the pair of electric motors.

Tank 500 Hi4-Z, for now, remains unique to China. Image: carnewschina.com

Mated to a three-speed DHT or Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, the combined output amounts to 654kW/1 195 Nm, which GWM claims will propel it from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Supporting charging up to 163 kW, the Hi4-Z has a claimed all-electric range of 201 km and a combined total of 1 096 km in conjunction with the petrol engine.

Interior has seemingly not been changed from the Tank 500 Hi4-T. Image: carnewschina.com

As a comparison, the most powerful combustion engine model, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, makes 265kW/355Nm while the HEV develops 258kW/648Nm from its combination of the 2.0-litre-petrol and a 78kW/268Nm electric motor.

Only for the homeland for now

Outfitted with the same off-road hardware as the rest of the Tank 500, including 210 mm of ground clearance, the Hi4-Z remains bespoke to China for now with exportation plans to key markets being unknown.

Additional information from carsnewschina.com and autohome.com.cn.

