PODCAST: New Renault Duster can pay price for dropping diesel

Compact crossover/SUV segment is a cut-throat space with little to choose between dozens of models.

After a quiet year, the local division of French carmaker Renault is ready to unleash the all-new Duster in March 2025.

Since the first-generation Renault Duster was introduced locally, at least a dozen models have entered the compact crossover/SUV space with hordes of Chinese cars leading the charge.

And this time around the all-new Renault Duster will be without one of it’s major selling points; the ultra-frugal turbodiesel engine. Like most of its rivals, the third-generation Duster will only be offered with a blown petrol mill. It will be in 1.2-litre mild-hybrid guise which produces 96kW of power.

Another major selling point that the all-new Renault Duster will keep, is the option of four-wheel drive alongside front-wheel-drive derivatives. The all-paw version will feature ground clearance of 217mm, with the two-wheel model sitting 209mm off the ground.

The all-new Renault Duster is based on the CMF-B platform. Its wheelbase of 2 657mm is 17mm shorter than its predecessor. It is at 4 343mm 2mm longer than before and 9mm wider than before at 1 813mm.

The Duster features Y-shaped LED headlights, chunky wheel arch cladding and new alloy wheels. It also gets a tapering bonnet and more prominent front skidplate. The rear door handles have also been integrated into the C-pillar. A matching unpainted skidplate features at the rear underneath a new bumper.

A new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features on the inside alongside a digital instrument cluster. There is also a new steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control and six-speaker Arkamys sound system.

The all-new Renault Duster also features top-end safety systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Lane Keep Assist.

Boot space is up from 414 litres to a very healthy 472 litres.