Haval Jolion Pro tops list for safest used cars under R450k

Honda Fit Elegance, Peugeot 208 GT and Toyota Corolla Cross XR also popular.

The Haval Jolion Pro is a prime example of a very safe car that won’t break the bank. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Haval Jolion Pro Super Luxury is the perfect myth-buster for those who believe that cars with top-end safety systems come at a premium.

The Haval Jolion Pro Super Luxury was the top-selling car pre-owned car under R450k equipped with a comprehensive set of safety systems during the first nine months of 2024. This is according to AutoTrader sales data from 1 January to 30 September.

“While many believe that advanced driver assist systems can only be found in expensive vehicles, that’s a myth,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“Several used alternatives can be purchased for less than R450 000, none of which compromise on life-saving technology. Safety does not have to come at a price.”

Haval Jolion Pro tops list

The Haval Jolion Pro Super Luxury is an example of the inroads Chinese marques are making into the market, offering consumers plenty of safety tech for a palatable price. This car isn’t even the range-topping derivative, but it offers high-tech safety systems like attention assist and adaptive cruise control.

ike most of the vehicles here, lane departure warning and lane-keep assist are standard on the Haval Jolion Pro Super Luxury.

The average pre-owned selling price for this model was R412 321. The average mileage was 2 110km, with the average year registration being less than 12 months old.

Honda Fit and Peugeot 208 GT

Next on the list is the Peugeot 208 GT. It sold for an average price of R304 196, with an average mileage of 42 327km. The average registration age was four years. It features attention assist, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

Next up was the Honda Fit, which was priced slightly higher at R331 020. But it featured lower average mileage at 10 678km and an average age of two years. The Fit Elegance comes standard with lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, stability control and six airbags

The most expensive are on the list was the Omoda C5 Elegance, which sold for an average price of R447 833. Its average mileage was 5 828km and average registration age on year. It come standard with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Toyota Corolla Cross makes list

One of Mzansi top-selling cars, the Toyota Corolla Cross in XR guise, also made the list. It sold for an average price of R428 654, with average mileage of 16 796km and an average registration age of one year.

This derivative comes with seven airbags, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. The Corolla Cross XR also boasts seven airbags.

These vehicles prove that consumers don’t have to spend seven figures on a luxury car to feel safe on South African roads, with several mainstream offerings providing local motorists with life-saving tech and features.