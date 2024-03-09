WATCH: Haval Jolion Pro reveals a few secretes before launch

Step-up from the regular Jolion will be offered as either a hybrid or with a conventional turbocharged petrol engine.

Based on the Chinese-market Haval Chitu, the Jolion Pro appears more aggressive and sharper than the “normal” Jolion.

A runaway success since its market debut three years ago, Great Wall Motors (GWM)-owned Haval will bring an end to a large section of the Jolion range when it introduces the upscale Jolion Pro in the second quarter of the year.

Watch walkaround of the Jolion Pro below

Part of the four new models the Chinese market will bring to South Africa in said part of 2024, the Jolion Pro will be positioned above its sibling in a range re-structuring that will see two of the former’s trim levels bow out completely, together with the hybrid powertrain and the six-speed manual gearbox.

Change in name

Introduced three years ago as the Haval Chitu – its name being the Mandarin name for red rabbit – the decision to opt for the Jolion Pro moniker more than likely comes as a result of GWM wanting to capitalise on the familiarly of the Jolion name, plus avoiding any lured giggles based on the sound and pronunciation of “chitu” from a South African perspective.

Although in effect an evolution of the Jolion, the Jolion Pro will be sold alongside its stablemate as mentioned, in a move similar to the Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo.

Rear has elements from the Maserati Levante

This will entail the mid-range Premium and Luxury versions of the former disappearing, and the base City and flagship Super Luxury being repositioned as the sole trim level denominators.

Fundamentals

Measuring 4 470 mm long, 1 898 mm wide and 1 625 mm tall, the Jolion Pro has a 2 700 mm long wheelbase and is therefore two millimetres shorter, 84 mm wider and six millimetres tall than the Jolion, with its wheelbase spanning the same length.

Boot space is said to be more than 500-litres, though an official figure is still unknown.

The changes underneath don’t stop there as compared to the Jolion’s arrangement of MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear, the Pro’s configuration comprises a MacPherson design at the front and independent multi-link at the rear.

Inside

Reportedly able to accommodate more than 500-litres of luggage in its boot versus the 337-litres of the Jolion, the Jolion Pro’s interior is also different, but unlike the Tank 500 and GWM P500 displayed at the product preview event in Sandton last month, no specification details or hints were provided.

Noticed though was a larger freestanding infotainment system from that of the Jolion, a digital instrument cluster, Head-Up Display, a floating centre console, stitched leather, physical switchgear, a wireless smartphone charger and push-button start.

Interior has been changed considerably not only from the Jolion, but also from the Chitu in a number of areas.

Based on the Chinese market version though, the Jolion Pro will swap-out the traditional gear lever for a rotary dial and feature a different central facia that sees the buttons for amongst others the climate control, move to directly below the infotainment display as opposed to underneath the air vents.

The move having resulted in the dashboard actually being unique to the Jolion Pro from the Chitu, the design adopts a more curved-look whereas in the latter, the middle section is angled towards the driver.

Power of three up front

On the power front, the Jolion carries over the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, whose unchanged 105kW/210Nm now goes to the front wheels through the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox only.

Space has taken a step up from the Jolion.

For the Jolion Pro though, the petrol unit has been upgraded to produce 130kW/270Nm, while in the HEV hybrid, the addition of an electric motor and battery pack sees outputs increase further to 140kW/370Nm.

The HEV no longer being offered on the Jolion, what remains is the Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) on the comparative Pro, while on the petrol, a seven-speed dual-clutch prevails as the only option.

How much?

Until its official market debut, pricing for the rejigged Jolion and Jolion Pro line-ups are unknown, although expectations are Haval will drop the price for the Super Luxury variant of the former and up the sticker of the City now that the Premium and Luxury will soon both disappear.

As such, expect pricing for the Jolion to start around the R360 000 to possibly R400 000 mark, while the Jolion Pro could have an asking price of around R450 000.

Given that this is purely speculative though, don’t be surprised if eventual changes get implemented come later this year.

