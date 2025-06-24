Hybrid Chery Tiggo Cross declares war on Toyota Corolla Cross

Massive undercut in price means that Toyota will have its hands full in fight against Chinese.

We have said this several times before. Toyota have weathered the Chinese onslaught the best, with the Corolla Cross being one of their trump cards in this fight. But the Chery Tiggo Cross hybrid (HEV) has just landed locally and is going straight after the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV. It’s not a fight anymore, it’s an all-out war now!

Aggressive pricing

Chery have priced the Tiggo Cross HEV models at R439 900 for the Comfort and R469 900 for the top-of-the-range Elite. This massively undercuts the Toyota Corolla Cross XS HEV at R494 400, the XR R545 220 and the HEV GR-S at R561 700. Give or take a price difference of almost R100 000 is going to put the Toyota Corolla Cross under pressure. Especially in the more budget sensitive part of the market.

Powering the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is a 1.5-litre engine which develops 71kW of power and 118Nm of torque in normal guise. Now add to this an electric motor powered by a 1.83kWh battery pack and the combined power jumps up to 150kW and 310Nm. This is sent to the front wheels by a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). It is more than enough to outgun the 90kW/142Nm Toyota Corolla Cross HEV on paper.

Perhaps of even more importance, especially if you are talking savings, the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is claimed to return an average fuel consumption of 5.4 litres per 100km. The Chinese carmaker says this translates into a range of around 1 000km on a tank of fuel. The vehicle employs an intelligent start-stop system to further conserve fuel.

Chery Tiggo Cross offers best of both worlds

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is said to deliver the best of both worlds by eliminating range anxiety yet still delivering outstanding fuel efficiency. The vehicle’s intelligent powertrain seamlessly switches between four operating modes: Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid, and Energy Recovery. As to be expected, during low-speed city driving, the system prioritises pure electric mode to eliminate unneeded fuel consumption.

The Chery Tiggo Cross Comfort and Elite HEV get to ride on model specific 17-inch alloy wheels. But their comprehensive spec list aligns closely with the non-hybrid Comfort and Elite variants. This means you get the likes of automatic LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. Plus a tailgate spoiler, chrome-plated dual exhaust tips, and body-coloured exterior finishes. The Elite variant adds sports red-painted brake callipers, and an electrically operated sunroof.

On the inside, the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV offers a soft-touch dashboard and black leather upholstery. Which, on the Elite, extends to the multi-function steering wheel. You also get a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, with heating for passenger and driver. Ambient lighting, automatic wipers, two zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, second row air vents, and a 60/40 split rear bench are standard across both trims.

Packed with spec

There is a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and an infotainment touchscreen. The latter including Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Comfort gets a four-speaker sound system. The Elite receives a six-speaker unit, and but both trims gain a wireless mobile phone charger.

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV is also equipped with the latest safety features. These include items such as Traction Control, Emergency Brake Assist to dual front, front side, and side curtain airbags.

The Comfort variant receives a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines.

The Elite comes equipped with a host of electronic driver assistance features

Chery Tiggo Cross HEV pricing

Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Comfort – R439 900

Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite – R469 900

*Pricing includes a comprehensive five-year/150 000km warranty, 10-year/unlimited mileage (for first owner) battery warranty and five-year/60 000km service plan.