It is official: Mitsubishi Triton-based Honda bakkie coming in 2028

Honda's first ladder-frame diesel-powered bakkie will be produced with right-hand drive, but still hasn't been approved for South Africa.

Following the emergence of a report two weeks ago that Honda had entered into a partnership with Mitsubishi for the production of a new bakkie, the brands released separate statements over the weekend confirming the joint venture from 2028.

“Win-win”

A project that has been in the works since 2024, the newly signed memorandum of understanding will see the Mitsubishi Triton spawn a Honda badged example in said year, with production set to take place at the former’s Laem Chabang plant in Thailand.

“Through this collaboration, Honda will add a pickup truck model to its line-up primarily in the ASEAN market, where it does not currently offer pick-up truck models, enabling Honda to enhance its product lineup quickly and efficiently in the market,” Mitsubishi said.

A first for both brands, the venture will result in a second badge-engineered version of the Triton after alliance partner Nissan’s new D27 Navara currently only sold in Australasia.

Triton provides the base for the new D27 Nissan Navara sold only in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Nissan Australia

“Honda will be able to quickly and efficiently expand its product lineup by adding a pickup truck, which is currently not available in the ASEAN region and elsewhere,” Honda’s statement read.

“Mitsubishi Motors will also be able to improve the operational efficiency of its Thai production base through increased production volume. Both companies judged that this would create synergistic effects and reached this agreement”.

The statements concluded with each brand saying, “we will continue to deepen our strategic partnership, making maximum use of the product and technological assets possessed”.

A second Honda bakkie….

Inclusive of Nissan’s input, despite the much-publicised failed takeover bid by Honda last year, the still unnamed Honda-based Triton will see the former entering the body-on-frame segment for the time, as well as producing a bakkie with right-hand drive.

Until now, the brand’s only bakkie, the unibody Ridgeline, has been exclusive to North America and therefore, solely made with left-hand drive.

Current second generation Ridgeline has been in production since 2017. Picture: Honda North America

Compared to the Ridgeline, produced over two generations since 2005 at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant, the Triton-derived model will see the return of a turbodiesel engine not offered since Honda’s own 1.6 and 2.2-litre units in past generations of the Civic and Accord.

Shared with the Triton and Navara, the Mitsubishi-made 4N16 2.4-litre oil-burner will provide motivation in both single and bi-turbo configurations.

By comparison, the Ridgeline makes do with a normally aspirated 3.5-litre petrol V6 linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox versus the Triton/Navara’s six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

Approval awaited

“One of the opportunities the three companies have been extensively exploring and discussing from both short- and medium-to-long-term perspectives is the complementary supply of each other’s vehicles,” Mitsubishi’s statement said.

“This would enable the three companies to leverage each other’s globally competitive products to quickly and efficiently enhance their respective product line-ups aligned to the business environment and customer needs of each company in different regions”.

While assured for right-hand drive markets Honda South Africa is only expected to comment on whether the Triton-based bakkie will be marketed once production starts in 2028.