Mitsubishi Triton-based Honda bakkie becoming a reality in 2028

The first ladder-frame Honda bakkie is expected to not only use the Triton's platform, but also its 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine.

Despite the well-reported breakdown in takeover talks with Nissan, a report from Japan this past weekend claimed that Honda has entered into a partnership with the former’s alliance partner, Mitsubishi, for the production of a body-on-frame bakkie in 2028.

A number for firsts

Set to be produced in Thailand, the new bakkie will use the Mitsubishi Triton as a base and become Honda’s first bakkie outside the United States.

While the brand is no stranger to the segment having produced the Ridgeline in North America for over two generations since 2005, the partnership with Mitsubishi will yield not only a body-on-frame platform for the first time, but also right-hand drive.

Honda will become the second brand after Nissan to use the Mitsubishi Triton as a base following the debut of the Australasia-market only D27 Navara last year. Picture: Nissan Australia.

According to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun, the production model will be exported beyond Southeast Asia after its debut, though no further details are known.

It will therefore result in the Triton spawning a second badge-engineered model after the D27 Nissan Navara, which is sold exclusively in Australasia as a replacement for the D23.

Same mechanicals

The third model to be assembled at the Laem Chabang plant alongside the Triton and the Navara, the still-unnamed Honda bakkie is expected to have brand specific styling but the same mechanicals as its sibling.

Compared with the unibody Ridgeline, which, since its first generation has always employed a normally aspirated 3.5-litre petrol V6, the ladder-frame example will employ the Triton’s 4N16 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine in anticipated single and bi-turbo forms.

The latter set to be a first for Honda since the end of its own 1.6 and 2.2-litre turbodiesels in the Civic, Accord and CR-V over a decade ago, more details will only emerge in 2027 before the bakkie becomes a reality in 2028.

New Ridgeline coming

All-new third generation Ridgeline is expected to arrive in 2028. Picture: Honda North America

Meanwhile, a single teaser image in July has confirmed that a third generation Ridgeline is being worked on, also for introduction in 2028.

Current second generation Ridgeline has been in production since 2017. Picture: Honda North America

At present, the second generation has been on sale since 2017, with its last major update being a facelift in 2020 and its most recent revision, a reworked colour palette in September last year.

More later

While the confirmation has opened the door to a first-time Honda bakkie to be offered in South Africa, clearer details will only emerge over the next 12 to 24 months.