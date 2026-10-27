Chery still keen on a Grootman-based Fortuner and Everest rival

Brand's Chief Product Manager has confirmed the body-on-frame platform can support an SUV bodystyle, but admitted that such a model hasn't yet entered development.

Chery has once again hinted at the possibility of the incoming Grootman bakkie spawning an SUV derivative after it goes on-sale next year.

‘Cool idea’

Back in March, the brand’s Chief Operating Officer for Australia, Lucas Harris, said the idea of a rival for the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner/Land Cruiser, and Isuzu MU-X would be “really cool”, but stopped short of confirming whether plans for such a model are being drawn up.

Then still known under the KP31 internal moniker, the production model will be known as the Stockman Down Under, with the same plug-in hybrid turbodiesel powertrain as the Grootman.

“We’ve got a bit of a job to do to prove our credibility and being able to produce a capable ute to start with,” Harris told carsales.com.au on the sidelines of the concept KP31’s launch in March.

“So, most of our focus is: let’s get this one right. And then all of the future stuff and the dreams and ambitions that come from that, we can worry about”.

SUV-ready platform

Speaking to carexpert.com.au at Chery’s annual International User Summit in Wuhu in this past week, Chief Product Manager for the Stockman, Mark Qi, admitted that the unique body-on-frame platform has indeed been designed for an SUV use and not only a bakkie.

“When we designed the platform, we already considered an SUV. We know this platform has the capability to develop an SUV as well,” Qi said.

Reiterating Harris’ comments, though, Qi stated that a Grootman/Stockman-based three-row SUV isn’t in development, saying, “that isn’t certain now.

“It depends on the brand and which markets the SUV would be for, and whether it would use diesel PHEV, petrol PHEV or something else.

“What I can tell you is that the platform can support petrol PHEV, diesel PHEV and conventional diesel. For pick-ups in Mexico or the Gulf Cooperation Council markets, for example, some people also like petrol. The platform can support that.

Locally made Grootman

Due to arrive in Australia next February, the equivalent Grootman will make its market premiere in the first quarter of 2027, originally imported from China.

This will change from the second half of the year as the double cab-only newcomer will be produced locally at the brand’s Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria.

Up front, the plug-in hybrid powertrain comprises a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine producing 140kW/450Nm on its own, and a 34-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the setup develops a combined 350kW/800Nm fed to all four wheels through a permanent four-wheel drive system.

Reported to have three locking differentials, a low range transfer case and standard all-terrain tyres, the Grootman will do 96 km on the electrical system alone, and have 247 mm of ground clearance.

Joining later will be a petrol-based plug-in hybrid powertrain reportedly producing 395kW/1 000Nm, and with a coil spring rear suspension layout versus the diesel’s leaf springs.

More in 2027

Providing an effective preview of what South Africa will get from the Grootman when the Stockman goes on sale in less than four months’ time, expect Chery South Africa to only confirm final price and specification details once a local launch date is set.