Wait over as Honda slaps pricey sticker on new CR-V

CR-V becomes the first Honda to eclipse the R1-million mark in South Africa.

Sixth generation CR-V finally arrives after debuting two years ago in the United States. Image: Honda

With the first and only hint of its long overdue arrival made last month, Honda South Africa has finally confirmed specification and pricing details of the new sixth generation CR-V.

On-sale in the United States where it first debuted two years ago, and since then in Europe and Australia, the CR-V arrives on local soil in a streamlined model range from four to two variants powered by the same engine and with the same transmission.

Seven-seats now standard

Based on the same platform as the Civic, the CR-V measures 4 706 mm long, 1 865 mm wide and 1 680 mm high while making do with a wheelbase measuring 2 700 mm.

Compared to the outgoing fifth generation, the CR-V’s length has been stretched by 115 mm, its wheelbase by 38 mm and its height increases by nine millimetres. Width meanwhile has been made narrower by 10 mm.

Now standard, Honda has made the CR-V a seven-seater with boot space ranging from as little as 150-litres, to 840-litres with the third row folded down. With the second also dropped, space expands to 1 488-litres.

Underside revised extensively

Somewhat curiously, the claimed ground clearance has dropped from 208 mm to 198 mm most likely as a result of the chassis having undergone extensive revisions from that of the old the CR-V.

These a new lighter subframe with relocated and stiffened-up mounting points for the suspension, a stiffer overall body construction, new rear springs and a wider front and rear track.

Along with the roof pillars having been strengthened, Honda has retuned the CR-Vs’ steering in addition to moving the rack below propeller shaft, moved the A-pillars rear-wards by 120 mm and fitted upgraded brakes with larger ventilated rotors at the front and solid stoppers at the rear.

With the final model line-up no longer featuring the Comfort or Elegance, the Executive now becomes the entry-level model with the Exclusive, in addition to its retained flagship status, becoming the first Honda in South Africa to break through the R1-million mark.

In terms of standard specification, Honda has left little to chance by equipping the Executive with 18-inch alloy wheels, the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Civic RS with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, auto on/off LED headlights and electric heated front seats.

Also included are:

eight-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

Active Noise Control;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

remote engine start;

hands-free electric tailgate;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

folding and reverse tilting mirrors;

front and rear armrests

On the safety side, Honda’s Sensing system comes standard with no items missing or solely reserved for the Exclusive.

Included therefore is the LaneWatch side-view camera, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Seat Alert and a surround-view camera system.

Additional system include;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

eight airbags;

Hill Descent Control;

Driver Attention Alert;

Hill Start Assist;

Vehicle Stability Assist;

Trailer Sway Control

At the range’s summit; the Exclusive swaps the 18-inch wheels for gloss black 19-inch alloys, the instrument cluster for the bigger 10.2-inch set-up and the chrome grille for a gloss black finished item.

Sportier bumpers, dual chrome exhaust outlets and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof also feature, along with a white ambient lighting colour and a new Head-Up Display projecting information directly onto the windscreen.

Up front, the mentioned single powertrain option involves the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine being paired to a new CVT.

Producing unchanged 140kW/240Nm, but tweaked with a new turbo that spools up faster to alleviate low-down lag, power is again routed to the front wheels in the Executive and to all four in the case of the Exclusive. Claimed fuel consumption for both models is 7.4 L/100 km.

Colours and price

Now available on-sale, a total of seven colours have been made available;

Platinum White Pearl;

Crystal Black Pearl;

Meteoroid Grey Metallic;

Lunar Silver Metallic;

Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic;

Coffee Cherry Red Metallic;

Canyon River Blue Metallic

Included in the pair of CR-V’s price tag is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

CR-V 1.5T Executive CVT – R959 900

CR-V 1.5T Exclusive AWD CVT – R1 039 900

