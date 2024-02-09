Abarth 600e revealed as brand’s most powerful 75th gift to itself

Producing 177 kW, the Abarth 600e offers up more grunt than the Abarth 500e as well as any other versions of the combustion engine Fiat 500.

With both electric and mild-hybrid combustion engine versions launched last year, Fiat parent company, Stellantis, has gone a step further by introducing the Abarth version of the 600e.

Loud gift

The scorpion brand’s first foray into the compact SUV segment in Europe, the newcomer, as its name indicates, uses the 600e as a base instead of the 600, whose usage of an electrically assisted 1.2-litre petrol engine sees it losing the EV denoting “e” initial.

Showcased in limited edition Scorpionissima guise, of which only 1 949 units will be made in recognition of the year Abarth was founded by tuner Carlo Abarth, the 600e joins the already available 500e as the second fully electric Abarth model in response to Fiat becoming a wholly EV brand by next year on the Old Continent.

Detailed selectively by means of a single image, the Scorpionissima package comprises model specific two-tone diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels, an aggressive lower bumper with sealed intakes, widened door sills, gloss black mirror caps and door handles, a black bootlid spoiler and Abarth lettering on the sealed grille, plus a unique colour called Hypnotic Purple.

Silent punch

Underneath, Fiat did confirm certain mechanical aspects, namely a revised suspension, mechanical limited slip differential and upgraded brakes.

Its 20-inch alloys wrapped in tyres Turin says were jointly developed by the supplier to the Formula E series, up front, the Abarth 600e’s all-electric powerplant produces 177 kW, making it the most powerful production Abarth model ever made.

An uptake of 62 kW on the standard 600e and 64 kW on the most powerful Abarth 500e, no further details surrounding the battery’s capacity or range was disclosed, though expectations are it has the same 54-kWh capacity as the 600e.

Highly unlikely outside Europe

More than likely also based on the e-CMP platform that underpins the Jeep Avenger as well as the incoming Alfa Romeo Milano, the Abarth 600e will go on-sale later this year in Europe once reported final testing wraps-up within the next few months.

Similar to the regular 600e though, Stellantis South Africa is unlikely to bring the newcomer to market soon based not only on costs, but also the prolonged lifecycle approved for the 600e’s predecessor, the 500X, last year.

